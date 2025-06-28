Pollock Is Out: The Fast Food Fish Sandwich That Uses A Better Quality Catch
For decades, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish has arguably reigned supreme as the go-to quick-service fish option. However, one chain is giving it a run for its money. Food Republic ranked fast food fish sandwiches from hit to skip, and Culver's North Atlantic Cod Sandwich emerged as a clear frontrunner. What sets this sandwich apart is that, unlike many other chains that use processed patties or less premium types of fish like pollock, Culver's uses wild-caught cod loins that are hand-cut, hand-battered, and made to order — making it taste more like something from a backyard fish shack than a drive-thru window.
Cod is widely considered an excellent option for fried fish sandwiches because of its slightly sweet, mild taste that lacks an overly fishy flavor. It also has a firm, meaty texture that holds up nicely to deep frying. Unlike the Filet-O-Fish, which is smaller and made with Alaskan pollock, the cod loins Culver's uses are cut from the thickest part of the fish, giving its sandwiches a satisfying heft.
More reasons to love this premium cod sandwich
In addition to having a fantastic taste and texture, Atlantic cod is a lean fish, with 2% to 3% fat. This means it cooks quickly and doesn't absorb and retain oil in the same way that fattier fish do. Paired with the fact that cod loins also have big, meaty flakes, you get an ultra-tasty and deliciously flaky fried fish without much extra grease. In other words, a premium seafood sandwich experience.
No Culver's locations near you? No problem. Several fast food chicken chains also serve fish sandwiches, and Popeyes' Flounder Fish Sandwich is delicious and unique in its own right. Like cod, flounder is a mild-tasting option with a subtly sweet flavor (no overwhelming "fishy" aftertaste over here) that's not commonly used to make fast food fish sandwiches. Instead, chains like Wendy's use Alaskan pollock, so this is an excellent opportunity to try something new — and enjoy a great meal while you're at it.