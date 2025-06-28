Pollock Is Out: The Fast Food Fish Sandwich That Uses A Better Quality Catch

For decades, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish has arguably reigned supreme as the go-to quick-service fish option. However, one chain is giving it a run for its money. Food Republic ranked fast food fish sandwiches from hit to skip, and Culver's North Atlantic Cod Sandwich emerged as a clear frontrunner. What sets this sandwich apart is that, unlike many other chains that use processed patties or less premium types of fish like pollock, Culver's uses wild-caught cod loins that are hand-cut, hand-battered, and made to order — making it taste more like something from a backyard fish shack than a drive-thru window.

Cod is widely considered an excellent option for fried fish sandwiches because of its slightly sweet, mild taste that lacks an overly fishy flavor. It also has a firm, meaty texture that holds up nicely to deep frying. Unlike the Filet-O-Fish, which is smaller and made with Alaskan pollock, the cod loins Culver's uses are cut from the thickest part of the fish, giving its sandwiches a satisfying heft.