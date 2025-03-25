Move Over, Filet-O-Fish: These Fried Chicken Chains Have Fish Sandwiches, Too

With regard to fast-food fish sandwiches, McDonald's iconic Filet-O-Fish probably comes to mind first. The crispy, wild Alaskan Pollock filet served on a soft bun is topped with a slice of American cheese and a dollop of tartar sauce. It has even been replicated by other fast-food restaurants like Burger King, Wendy's, and Arby's.

The Filet-O-Fish was created by a franchise owner who needed a menu item to compete during the Lenten season, a period between Ash Wednesday and Easter when many Christians (namely Catholics) observe a "fasting" period, mostly avoiding meat on Fridays. Lou Groen created his answer in 1962. Years later, there have been over 300 million square-shaped Filet-O-Fish sandwiches sold. Variations of the menu item are available around the world with changes to the sauce, adding fresh vegetables, and using different condiments. There are even alternatives offered for the bun and the fish in other countries.

But fast-food chains aren't the only ones offering tasty fish sandwiches. These fried chicken restaurants — Popeyes, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Church's Chicken, and Bojangles — are offering menu items that should be tried.