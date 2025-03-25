Move Over, Filet-O-Fish: These Fried Chicken Chains Have Fish Sandwiches, Too
With regard to fast-food fish sandwiches, McDonald's iconic Filet-O-Fish probably comes to mind first. The crispy, wild Alaskan Pollock filet served on a soft bun is topped with a slice of American cheese and a dollop of tartar sauce. It has even been replicated by other fast-food restaurants like Burger King, Wendy's, and Arby's.
The Filet-O-Fish was created by a franchise owner who needed a menu item to compete during the Lenten season, a period between Ash Wednesday and Easter when many Christians (namely Catholics) observe a "fasting" period, mostly avoiding meat on Fridays. Lou Groen created his answer in 1962. Years later, there have been over 300 million square-shaped Filet-O-Fish sandwiches sold. Variations of the menu item are available around the world with changes to the sauce, adding fresh vegetables, and using different condiments. There are even alternatives offered for the bun and the fish in other countries.
But fast-food chains aren't the only ones offering tasty fish sandwiches. These fried chicken restaurants — Popeyes, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Church's Chicken, and Bojangles — are offering menu items that should be tried.
Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich
The Popeyes Cajun Flounder Fish Sandwich debuted in February 2021 and is a limited menu item. What's notable about this sandwich? The blend of Louisiana spices pairs well with the fish. The other is the use of flounder. It's not common to use that type of fish for a fast-food sandwich. Most restaurants use pollock fish, especially McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Arby's, and Long John Silver's. Alaskan pollock is more sustainable and more abundant than flounder. These factors make pollock the more affordable choice.
People who have tried Popeyes' sandwiches appreciated the mild, clean taste of the fish. They also liked the slightly sweet flavor. That sweetness offsets the spice from the Louisiana seasonings. The sandwich is served on a brioche bun with pickles. Customers can add tartar sauce or a spicy sauce.
The Colonel's Catch Fish Sandwich
In 2012, Kentucky Fried Chicken offered a crispy fish fillet on a sesame bun called the Colonel's Catch. This full-sized sandwich replaced the discontinued miniature KFC Snacker. The Colonel's Catch Fish Sandwich was topped with lettuce, tomato, and a spicy mayonnaise. Much like Popeyes, Wendy's, and Arby's, the sandwich was only available for a limited time. Unfortunately, many customers have yet to see it make a reappearance at local stores. So far, only those living in Jamaica are able to enjoy the sandwich.
Church's Chicken Fish Sandwich
Church's Chicken lists wild Pacific pollock as the fish source in their sandwich. Technically, it's the same Alaskan pollock that all the other restaurants feature. Alaskan pollock can also be called walleye pollock or simply pollock, in case you're reading menus and want to discern the type of fish you're consuming. Church's coats the fish in seasoned panko before it's fried. The sandwich is topped with pickles and tartar sauce and then served on a bun. The honey-buttered brioche bun, along with the mild, flaky fish, makes for a tasty meal. And at $3.99, it's a decent meal for a good value.
The Bojangler
Last but not least is the Bojangler fish sandwich by Bojangles. Like all the other sandwiches, it has an Alaskan pollock filet that's been breaded with seasoned panko (the restaurant uses the chain's seasoning blend). The fish is fried and served on a toasted bun with American cheese and Duke's tartar sauce. The only complaint diners had about the sandwich was the skimpy single slice of cheese. Two would have been preferred. If you're still craving a delicious fish sandwich and none of these alternatives to the Filet-O-Fish are nearby, you could always prepare your own sandwich at home.