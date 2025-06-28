Apple Trees Are Worth Growing In Your Garden. Here's Why

A garden is more than just a pretty backdrop or a source of homegrown produce — it's a living system, and the plants you choose can play a powerful role in supporting its health and biodiversity. According to Saltuk Doganci, home gardener and founder of Brick My Walls, one of the most beneficial additions you can make is surprisingly classic: the apple tree. Sure, it offers crisp fruit for snacking and baking, but its value goes far beyond the harvest. And best of all, it's a lifetime investment: a full-sized apple tree that you care for well can live up to 100 years. A dwarf variety may live up to 20.

While raking up leaves may seem more of a seasonal chore, Doganci considers apple tree leaves an important, natural mulch. "Each autumn, the fallen leaves create a leaf-mold blanket that feeds worms, jump-starts mycorrhizal fungi, and locks in moisture," he said to Food Republic. In other words, they help fertilize the soil, nourish neighboring plants, and keep the ground from drying out.

Come spring, apple trees are also among the first to bloom flowers, meaning early access for native bees, hoverflies, and lacewings, Doganci explained. These insects then return the favor to nearby vegetables by eating harmful pests like aphids. Apple trees even serve as bird perches, offering a vantage point for spotting garden grubs. "Over time," Doganci said, "you harvest fruit and a micro-ecosystem that steadies soil, buffers temperature swings, and lifts biodiversity."