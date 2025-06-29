Make Homemade BBQ Sauce Last Longer With This Storage Tip

Store-bought barbecue sauces run the gamut in terms of quality and flavor, so if you want to control for both taste and excellence of ingredients, you might try making your own at home. It's relatively easy to do, after all; at its most basic, you only need three easy ingredients (tomato paste, honey, and apple cider vinegar), and then you can add spices or seasonings from there. And since you took the time to make it yourself, you'll want it to last as long as possible without spoiling. That, according to Kyle Taylor, recipe developer and content creator at He Cooks, means storing it in a specific area of your fridge: the back.

"The back of the fridge stays colder and more consistently cold, which is better for preserving sauces with sugar and vinegar," he told Food Republic. He continued, saying the consistent cold slows down fermentation and keeps the flavors fresh. Taylor also advised against keeping it in the door of the refrigerator. "The fridge door is warmer than you think," he said, explaining that every time you open it, that area gets hit with a blast of warm outside air (it's also the reason you should avoid storing your milk in the door).