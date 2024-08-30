The White Wine Substitute You Need For Booze-Free Cooking

There's nothing worse than a recipe calling for a cup of white wine, and you realize that you just ran out. Or perhaps you're just looking to make a recipe that calls for wine but don't want to include any alcohol at all. Whatever the case, knowing the best booze-free substitutions should be high on your list of cooking knowledge.

Since white wine brings flavor and acid to a recipe, it's important to consider all of these elements when thinking about what you can use to replace it. One popular option is using light-colored vinegar like apple cider vinegar, white vinegar, red wine vinegar, or rice vinegar (not to be confused with rice wine). The only real rule for using vinegar is that you have to dilute it, because it's much more acidic than white wine (with vinegar coming in at about 4% to 5% acidity, and white wine between 0.7% and 0.9%). For every cup of wine, replace it with ½ cup of vinegar mixed with ½ cup of water.

Another option is to use white grape juice (which also works as a substitute for apple juice) with a splash of vinegar. Keep in mind that because it's much sweeter than wine, you may want to dilute it — especially if a recipe is on the sweeter side as it is. For every cup of wine, use ½ cup of white grape juice mixed with ½ cup of water.