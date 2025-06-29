Martha Stewart's 2-Step Process For Even Cake Layers

A good layer cake can put the finishing touches on any meal, event, or celebration. It also gives you, the baker, the chance to add a little flavor accent; whether you're using pastry cream, fruit jam, or just a ton of ganache, this bit of flair can take a cake from good to great. When it comes to this dessert, one of the persisting questions is how to keep the layers even — but luckily for us, we can turn to the master, Martha Stewart, for inspiration (per YouTube).

Stewart's strategy for keeping the layers even starts by wrapping and chilling the cake overnight to ensure maximum structural stability when cutting, and to reduce the amount of crumbs produced. Once the pastry is out of the fridge, the first step is to remove the rounded top — leaving a flat plateau of cake — by gently cutting the top with a serrated knife. Be sure to turn the cake, not the knife. That ensures both layers will be uniform in shape, but there's still the width of each layer to consider.

The secret to symmetrically sized layers requires two tools: a ruler and a set of toothpicks. Use the ruler to measure the cake, then insert a toothpick halfway up. Do this around the entire circumference of the cake. Then, while adding slight pressure with your hand on top of the cake to keep it steady, use a serrated knife to slice along the toothpick line. This will ensure you have two perfectly even halves.