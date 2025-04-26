The Forgotten Baking Tool That Gives You Even Cake Layers Every Time

It's no secret that professionally-made cakes are a work of art, towering over other pastries in the display case, perfectly level, covered in frosting that look hyper-realistic. Yet when you make cakes at home, your layers come out lumpy and uneven or crumble to pieces. This age-old crisis calls for an old-school solution, and Food Republic spoke to Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and CEO at Dragonfly Cakes, to learn more.

The secret to success is a classic cake leveler. "After more than two decades of stacking wedding cakes and multi-tier customs, we can confidently say: A cake leveler is great for a novice who's starting to bake more and more," D'Aniello said. Even if you've used the damp towel trick for even cake layers, a leveler helps adjust for any human error. As D'Aniello explained, "It gives you clean, even cuts every time — way more consistent than a serrated knife or trying to eyeball it."

There's less risk of smooshing the cake by accident when cutting it, and you avoid lopsided layers that may be more difficult to handle in the long run. According to D'Aniello, "Even layers mean your cake is stable and easier to decorate, especially if you're working with buttercream or fondant." So don't kill your cakes with overconfidence, especially if you're investing in making cakes long-term. Start with a leveler to build your skills on a strong foundation. That way, you can forget about sheet pan cake hacks and get your layers right on the first try.