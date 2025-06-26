Turn Jarred Alfredo Into Creamy Seafood Magic With A Canned Add-In

Imagine it — rich and creamy Alfredo sauce paired with sweet, juicy seafood blanketing a big bowl of starchy pasta. The seafood that makes this combination come together in a jiffy is canned crab. Better yet, using jarred sauce and canned crabmeat is not only more affordable than working with fresh meat, but it's quick, easy, tasty, and packed with protein.

Start with cooked pasta and heated sauce. Once that's out of the way, drain the excess water from the can before adding the crab to your Alfredo. If the meat is compact, consider breaking it up to create flaky pieces. Since the seafood is already cooked, you can dump the drained crab directly into your heated cream sauce, stirring it in to evenly distribute the chunks. This provides succulent bites of crab throughout the Alfredo, perfect for ladling over fettuccine noodles. Add approximately one pound of crab for every pound of pasta for the optimal ratio.

If a super creamy, crab-laden sauce isn't your thing texturally, you can use the canned protein to create fried or baked crab cakes. The crunchy exterior of the cake is perfect for topping the lush Alfredo and noodle mixture, adding a bit of variation compared to using the crab straight from the can.