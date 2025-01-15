The Unexpected Salty Seasoning That Belongs On Your Fries
Putting a personal spin on homemade fries is all about selecting the best combination of flavors and toppings, and getting your hands on some furikake might be the game changer that sets a new standard for your next batch of fries. Furikake is a mixture of dried seaweed (aka nori), salt, sesame seeds, and dried herbs, and though traditionally used in Japan to add flavor to rice, it is now a popular everyday seasoning around the world. The staple Japanese spice blend is mostly used as an easy way to enliven a dish with its slightly salty and umami flavor.
Rice bowls and dishes such as onigiri (Japanese rice balls) don't get to have all the fun when it comes to layering up the flavors with furikake. The condiment is more frequently used to ramp up the taste of other dishes such as omelets, fish, vegetable dishes, and a plate of freshly made fries — in Asia, you can even find fast food restaurants offering fries flavored with a dried seaweed mixture. Adding furikake to fries guarantees a level of complexity and depth that sushi lovers will appreciate for the signature seaweed flavor. Furikake is also flavorful without being overpowering or spicy (look to shichimi togarashi for a similar seasoning that adds a touch of heat). Furikake often contains toasted sesame seeds, which will add a little extra crunch to crispy fries and dimension to softer, wedge-like fries.
How to add furikake to your fries
With most furikake fries recipes, adding around two to three tablespoons of furikake to freshly made fries is enough to reinforce the flavors. Once the fries are prepared, it is best to toss in the furikake seasoning while they are still hot to ensure the flavors are absorbed and evenly distributed. Be sure to add a side of soy sauce for dipping if you'd like to deepen the umami flavors on your plate.
Furikake comes in a variety of mixes and while the basic version offers plenty of kick, other varieties will give your familiar comfort food an unexpected twist. One of the most notable varieties of furikake includes a wasabi-flavored seasoning for those looking for a heavier dose of heat to spice up starchy fries. Dried shiso leaves (also referred to as perilla) are known for their intensely herbal taste. Opt for this variation of furikake if you're into aromatic herbal blends and subtle nutty notes. Another variation worth dousing your fries in is the salmon-flavored furikake which works for those who are always happy to test out the fish and chips combo from across the pond. Salmon furikake combines the flavors from nori pieces or spring greens with salmon flakes to offer a bold and fishy take on plain-tasting fries.