The Unexpected Salty Seasoning That Belongs On Your Fries

Putting a personal spin on homemade fries is all about selecting the best combination of flavors and toppings, and getting your hands on some furikake might be the game changer that sets a new standard for your next batch of fries. Furikake is a mixture of dried seaweed (aka nori), salt, sesame seeds, and dried herbs, and though traditionally used in Japan to add flavor to rice, it is now a popular everyday seasoning around the world. The staple Japanese spice blend is mostly used as an easy way to enliven a dish with its slightly salty and umami flavor.

Rice bowls and dishes such as onigiri (Japanese rice balls) don't get to have all the fun when it comes to layering up the flavors with furikake. The condiment is more frequently used to ramp up the taste of other dishes such as omelets, fish, vegetable dishes, and a plate of freshly made fries — in Asia, you can even find fast food restaurants offering fries flavored with a dried seaweed mixture. Adding furikake to fries guarantees a level of complexity and depth that sushi lovers will appreciate for the signature seaweed flavor. Furikake is also flavorful without being overpowering or spicy (look to shichimi togarashi for a similar seasoning that adds a touch of heat). Furikake often contains toasted sesame seeds, which will add a little extra crunch to crispy fries and dimension to softer, wedge-like fries.