Out Of Heavy Cream? Combine Milk With This Everyday Ingredient

As a cooking ingredient, heavy cream is one of the best ways to add a quick dose of creaminess and dairy fat to a range of dishes, both savory and sweet. However, since it's so versatile in both types of recipes, it's easy to run out without realizing it. That's when knowing how to whip up a quick approximation becomes the best way to avoid an impromptu visit to the grocery store.

According to U.S. federal regulations, heavy cream must contain no less than 36% dairy fat. By contrast, whole milk contains only 3.25% dairy fat. To bring that percentage up, melt a quarter cup of unsalted butter, let it cool, then whisk it into your milk. A thorough whisking ensures the fat distributes evenly throughout the mixture, creating the closest substitute to true heavy cream you can make outside of a grocery store.

This is an especially useful substitute when you need the texture, taste, and moisture-to-fat ratio of heavy cream — such as for a creamy pasta sauce. However, if you plan to use this mixture for whipped cream, ice cream, or anything where the texture of the liquid needs to change significantly, you'll need to emulsify it first.