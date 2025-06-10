The Best Type Of Peaches For Homemade Cobbler

Peach lovers wait all year for the fruit to come back into season, and what better way to celebrate than by turning the sweet produce into a delicious dessert? Cobbler is one of the simplest desserts to make, and knowing how to choose the tastiest peaches at the grocery store or farmer's market can set apart a good dessert from an unforgettable one. To learn more, Food Republic spoke with Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and CEO at Dragonfly Cakes.

"For cobblers, I tend to reach for freestone peaches when they're in season," D'Aniello said. "They're much easier to work with since the pit releases cleanly from the flesh, making prep a lot faster." When looking for this recommended type of peaches, you may also come across another variation: clingstone peaches, which are smaller and slightly sweeter. Thankfully, most peaches available in stores and markets are freestone, while clingstone are primarily sold as canned fruit or at some farmer's markets.

When it comes to yellow versus white peaches, D'Aniello recommended yellow, as they have more acidity, which adds balancing brightness to an otherwise sweet dish. "In any case, fresh peaches, especially if they aren't fully ripe and still hold a bit of acidity, make for delicious cobblers," she explained.