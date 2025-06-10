The Best Type Of Peaches For Homemade Cobbler
Peach lovers wait all year for the fruit to come back into season, and what better way to celebrate than by turning the sweet produce into a delicious dessert? Cobbler is one of the simplest desserts to make, and knowing how to choose the tastiest peaches at the grocery store or farmer's market can set apart a good dessert from an unforgettable one. To learn more, Food Republic spoke with Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and CEO at Dragonfly Cakes.
"For cobblers, I tend to reach for freestone peaches when they're in season," D'Aniello said. "They're much easier to work with since the pit releases cleanly from the flesh, making prep a lot faster." When looking for this recommended type of peaches, you may also come across another variation: clingstone peaches, which are smaller and slightly sweeter. Thankfully, most peaches available in stores and markets are freestone, while clingstone are primarily sold as canned fruit or at some farmer's markets.
When it comes to yellow versus white peaches, D'Aniello recommended yellow, as they have more acidity, which adds balancing brightness to an otherwise sweet dish. "In any case, fresh peaches, especially if they aren't fully ripe and still hold a bit of acidity, make for delicious cobblers," she explained.
Tips and shortcuts for the best peach cobbler
Craving this sweet treat, but don't have fresh peaches on hand? No problem. Peach cobbler also works great with canned peaches, which you can stock up on and keep in your pantry for at least a year or two. When using canned peaches, Odette D'Aniello suggested, "[Drain] them well and often [to] cut back on the sugar in the filling[,] since canned peaches are typically packed in syrup." Frozen peaches can also work in a pinch, but should likewise be thawed and drained to avoid excess liquid and a soggy dessert. "Texture-wise, frozen peaches tend to soften a little faster than fresh during baking, but they still bring great flavor," D'Aniello explained. "A little cornstarch in the filling can help offset any extra moisture."
If you're using fresh peaches, peeling them helps avoid a tough texture or bitter flavor. Instead of struggling with a knife, boiling water is the key to easily peeling peaches before transferring them to an ice bath. This technique allows you to easily pull back the skin, making slicing a breeze. The rest of the cobbler comes together by cooking the peaches in sugar, and mixing together the topping — commonly made of butter, sugar, flour, baking powder, and salt — before baking until golden and bubbling. To go full shortcut mode, simplify peach cobbler with three ingredients: canned peaches, yellow cake mix, and butter. When ready, scoop over your favorite ice cream and enjoy every gooey, peachy bite.