How To Play China's Trendy '5-10-15-20' Drinking Game

Drinking games are the ideal way to kick any kind of celebration up a notch — whether you're meeting up with friends at your favorite or hanging out with cousins at the family reunion. While most Americans gravitate towards collegiate classics like beer pong and flip cup when it comes to drinking games, there's a whole world of international games to try out at your next function, including Korea's catchy APT game and Japan's famous Ping Pong Pang. One of the simplest drinking games comes from China, the country that produces the most beer in the world. Known as 5-10-15-20, or Shi Wu, all you need for this game are two players with their hands free.

To start, both players will sit face to face with both hands balled up. After counting down, both players will either present a closed fist (representing the number zero), an open hand (representing the number five), or any such combination. Each round, players will take turns as the caller, guessing the sum total of fingers that will be displayed –– either zero, five, 10, 15, or 20. The caller will shout their guess at the end of the countdown, just as both players show their hands. If the caller guesses correctly twice in a row, they win the round and their opponent must drink. If they guess incorrectly, it's the other player's turn. Between rounds, each player must keep their hands in place until the next guess is made.