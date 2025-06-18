Blondie's Cookies: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

From after-school side hustle to a successful company, the story of Blondie's Cookies is incredible. After Brenda Coffman (aka Blondie) experienced the death of her father at a young age, she and her mother would bake together and participate in what Blondie calls "Cookie Therapy" (per Blondie's Cookies). Blondie later married her high school sweetheart, Mark, and while in college for dentistry, she would bake and sell cookies at her husband's fraternity events for grocery money.

As she started doing large-scale events for professors, friends, and local restaurants, Blondie launched her business (then named Mrs. C Cookie Cabin). She opened her first cookie store at the Markland Mall located in Kokomo, Indiana, and proudly changed the store name to Blondie's Cookies. After many years, she expanded to several stores throughout the state of Indiana. In 2010, Blondie opened four locations in Florida, despite the majority of her business still being in Indiana.

By the time Blondie appeared on Season 3, Episode 11 of "Shark Tank" in 2012, she was projecting $2.5 million in sales. With decades of business knowledge, an impressive sales record, and a passion for cookies, Blondie's Cookies was ready to be pitched to the Sharks.