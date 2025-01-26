Fat Ass Fudge: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank
Whose day is not improved by taking a big old bite out of some fudge? That was Donna McCue's question when she started the company Fat Ass Fudge in 2008. She used her grandmother's recipe, along with some modern updates and a heaping tablespoon of moxie, to take her fudge from a family treat all the way to the big stage at "Shark Tank."
Her lactose- and gluten-free fudge was made from simple, organic ingredients: goat milk, goat milk butter, sugar, vanilla beans, and 72% Belgian chocolate. It quickly became a hit, and her fudge was soon a reliable staple at farmer's markets in East Hampton, on the northeast coast of Long Island. She chose a name that would make people smile based on something her oldest brother had called her growing up, a tale which she delighted in relaying to the "Shark Tank" judges.
By the time she got to "Shark Tank" in Season 4, Episode 11, she had a deal to distribute at two Whole Foods locations, as well as $60,000 in sales over the last year. Armed with a mountain of confidence and ample samples to entice would-be partners, she waded into the waters of the business-entertainment world and tried to secure a deal with the Sharks.
What happened to Fat Ass Fudge on Shark Tank?
Pitching to Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, and Robert Herjavec, Donna McCue asked for $250,000 for a 5% ownership stake in the company. She claimed she had started out trying to make it show business, specifically comedy, which showed in her pitch as she came out the gates swinging, describing her product as "lactose-free, gluten-free, but it's not glutton-free" (per Amazon).
Before taking questions from the Sharks, she passed around a tray of samples from a variety of flavors, of which she called the vanilla fudge her personal favorite. The fudge was roundly praised by the judges, including Corcoran who described it as "deliciously smooth" (via Amazon). McCue described her journey, which had begun in the form of goody bags for family members before turning into a more established business.
Amused by her personality but underwhelmed by her sales, O'Leary jokingly offered her $250,000 for 1000% of the business but was the first to choose not to partner with her, as he had with Brewer's Cow Ice Cream when they presented similarly low yearly profits. He encouraged her to find a business-minded partner to balance her exuberant personality. Corcoran questioned her commitment to the business side of the enterprise, and the other three Sharks declined as well, leaving McCue empty-handed as she left the pitch. "Unlike you, fudge never disappoints," she told O'Leary on her way out (per Amazon).
Fat Ass Fudge after Shark Tank
Though she left without a deal, Donna McCue's reputation still rose thanks to her appearance on "Shark Tank." She was approached by Whole Foods to increase her output in order to stock her product throughout the New York and New Jersey region — though she was unable to meet that demand in terms of volume, as she was making the product herself in a commercial kitchen.
She continued making and selling the fudge at farmer's markets, claiming to make around 100 pounds of fudge a week during the high market season and around the holidays. And while she may have been disappointed with the result of her foray into the entertainment world, she didn't let that dampen her love of creating delicious fudge. "I talk to the fudge as I cook it and I bless each package as we pack it up," she said in an interview (per Shark Tank Blog).
Fudge is notoriously stubborn and easy to make either too grainy or too goopy to set properly, so extra love and attention are exactly what's necessary to make an honest go at a commercial enterprise. She also expanded her recipes, including delightfully decadent instructions for chocolate martinis that can be made with or without alcohol.
Is Fat-Ass Fudge still in business, and what's next?
Despite enjoying some success, not long removed her appearance on "Shark Tank," Donna McCue decided that after six years, it was time to find new stewardship for Fat Ass Fudge. After a year of interviewing prospective successors, she finally found one, selling to fellow Long Island-based chocolatier Linda Johnson for just under $1 million. Johnson owns the company Chocology Unlimited, based in Port Jefferson, New York, which has gone on to become a successful e-commerce site, selling chocolate and Fat Ass Fudge across the country.
Through Johnson and Chocology Unlimited, Fat Ass Fudge continues to enjoy success. Its Soft Caramel Fudge With Fleur De Sel won the Fan Fave Gold Medal at the Big Chocolate Show in New York City in 2018, and there are currently seven different flavors available for purchase on Chocology Unlimited's website, all of which enjoy at least 4.5-star reviews, along with a Fudge of the Month club membership and various sampler sets. Johnson donates a percentage of the profit from every order of fudge to one of a number of charitable organizations.
As for McCue, she took her experiences and the money she had made and decided to give back to the community. She began working with the YMCA and Leaders' Club in Long Island, teaching kids leadership and how to be an entrepreneur.