Fat Ass Fudge: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

Whose day is not improved by taking a big old bite out of some fudge? That was Donna McCue's question when she started the company Fat Ass Fudge in 2008. She used her grandmother's recipe, along with some modern updates and a heaping tablespoon of moxie, to take her fudge from a family treat all the way to the big stage at "Shark Tank."

Her lactose- and gluten-free fudge was made from simple, organic ingredients: goat milk, goat milk butter, sugar, vanilla beans, and 72% Belgian chocolate. It quickly became a hit, and her fudge was soon a reliable staple at farmer's markets in East Hampton, on the northeast coast of Long Island. She chose a name that would make people smile based on something her oldest brother had called her growing up, a tale which she delighted in relaying to the "Shark Tank" judges.

By the time she got to "Shark Tank" in Season 4, Episode 11, she had a deal to distribute at two Whole Foods locations, as well as $60,000 in sales over the last year. Armed with a mountain of confidence and ample samples to entice would-be partners, she waded into the waters of the business-entertainment world and tried to secure a deal with the Sharks.