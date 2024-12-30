Here's Where Tall Items Should Always Be Placed In Your Fridge

For something as mundane as a fridge, you would think that we, as a global society, would know how to best make use of it. As it turns out, there are a number of tips that many are unaware of — like cleaning those oft-forgotten refrigerator coils. Aside from storing tall items in the back, assess whether they actually need to be in the fridge to begin with, or if they're better suited to the pantry before opening. Many sauces are shelf-stable so long as they're sealed, and some milk alternatives can also be kept in the pantry, saving valuable space and airflow for more perishable goods.

One key is to not overcrowd your fridge. Doing so may give the appearance of abundance, but it actually messes with the air and temperature regulation, leading to more prematurely spoiled foods. With this said, placing items strategically may mitigate this issue, even if you have a lot of groceries to pack in. Many people under-utilize their produce drawers, and the doors themselves can fit a surprising amount in them. Bottles of less-perishable goods are especially handy to keep in the fridge doors, and doing so will save space on the shelves. Just make sure whatever you store there can handle temperature fluctuations from opening and closing the refrigerator.