The Proper Way To Eat Bone-In Steak At A Steakhouse

When dining out at a steakhouse, there is a major red flag to look out for — namely, too big a menu. But there are certain red flags that you, as a diner, can put up, too, like ordering something you would be better off avoiding, such as seafood, or — as is the case with many diners — using improper table etiquette when eating bone-in steak. Food Republic spoke with Kathleen Smith, home cooking expert and recipe developer for Gonna Want Seconds, about her take on the right way to tackle this tricky food conundrum. According to her, "It's more about manners than rules."

She continued by sharing that in a formal setting, like a top-tier steakhouse, you should use your knife and fork to remove meat from the bone neatly. "The bone adds flavor and looks impressive, but it isn't meant to be picked up at the table," Smith said. However, she added, if you're consuming your bone-in steak in the privacy of your own home or somewhere casual, you can "feel free to enjoy it however you like." So as long as you're not in a formal setting, you are welcome to pick up the bone and gnaw the meat off.