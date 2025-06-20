Elevate Steak Dinner With This Buttery 4-Ingredient Sauce

There are plenty of sauces to boost your steak meal with different flavor profiles and levels of complexity. But if you're looking for an easy way to elevate your classy weeknight dinner, Kathleen Smith, home cooking expert and recipe developer at Gonna Want Seconds, had one of the best suggestions.

"Butter, minced garlic, fresh thyme, and a splash of Worcestershire sauce," Smith suggested to Food Republic. "The butter adds richness, the garlic and thyme bring savory depth, and the Worcestershire adds just enough tang and umami to round it all out. It melts over the steak beautifully and gives every bite that steakhouse finish." All you have to do is melt butter in a pan, let the garlic and thyme saute for a bit, then toss in the Worcestershire sauce just before serving.

Sauteing your garlic in butter over a low temperature ensures it loses some of its raw bite and prevents your butter from burning, one of the common mistakes everyone makes with homemade steak sauce. As a simple rule for fresh herbs, woody types – like fresh thyme — need more time to release their flavors and soften up, so always cook them with your aromatics. If you don't want much tang, try letting your Worcestershire simmer for a bit to caramelize its sugars and round out its flavor profile.