The Canned Food Rachael Ray Always Keeps On Hand

From fruit to soup, canned foods are a pantry staple that make it easy to get meals on the table in a hurry, so it's no surprise that the queen of quick cooking, Rachael Ray, keeps them handy in her kitchen. But she has one particular favorite that she loves so much that she even partnered with a brand: canned tuna.

Ray prefers tuna in olive oil, specifically the Genova Premium Tuna brand, which was at the top of the list of Food Republic's rankings, too. In an interview with Eating Well, Ray explained the nostalgic reason for her appreciation of the tinned fish — all thanks to her Sicilian grandfather. "He was my primary caretaker when I was a little girl. My mom worked in restaurants and didn't trust me with a bunch of strangers, so my grandpa was always with me in the kitchen," she said. "We always had Italian tuna in good olive oil, sardines[,] and lots of anchovies. And this was a staple of my diet from the time I learned how to chew, so it's always been a part of my pantry as a grown adult."

Nostalgia aside, there are plenty of practical reasons for someone to keep canned tuna on hand, ready to add to meals and snacks. It's an easy protein that won't break the bank, and because it's already cooked, you can toss it into both hot and cold dishes as-is.