The Best Cup Of Coffee You Can Get At Disney World, According To Reddit

Disney is renowned for offering a diverse range of specialty foods and drinks to its visitors. Whether you're wondering what the worst foods to order at Disney World are or seeking the dessert that's pretty much its own attraction, there is truly something for everyone (including all of the coffee lovers out there). If you're searching for a yummy and rich cup of Joe, you know firsthand it just might be the missing piece in creating the most magical experience. The internet has determined that the best cup is none other than the Kona Press Pot (via Reddit). The only place you can order it is at the Kona Cafe, located in the Polynesian Resort. Better yet, for only $10.25, you get 100% Kona coffee for two. One redditor went so far as to state, "We spent 10 days at the Polynesian[,] and it's the only coffee I enjoyed (and really loved)" (per Reddit).

This particular coffee comes in a French press (not a pour-over), ready to pour out a piping hot cup on demand. The French press method of brewing allows the coarsely ground beans to fully immerse in the water, releasing a vast array of subtle tasting notes. Not only does the brewing method provide an aromatic cup, but the beans themselves set it apart from other coffee blends. Kona beans are unique for numerous reasons, which is part of what makes the Kona bean expensive and what makes it the perfect choice for a decadent cup of coffee.