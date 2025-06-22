The Best Cup Of Coffee You Can Get At Disney World, According To Reddit
Disney is renowned for offering a diverse range of specialty foods and drinks to its visitors. Whether you're wondering what the worst foods to order at Disney World are or seeking the dessert that's pretty much its own attraction, there is truly something for everyone (including all of the coffee lovers out there). If you're searching for a yummy and rich cup of Joe, you know firsthand it just might be the missing piece in creating the most magical experience. The internet has determined that the best cup is none other than the Kona Press Pot (via Reddit). The only place you can order it is at the Kona Cafe, located in the Polynesian Resort. Better yet, for only $10.25, you get 100% Kona coffee for two. One redditor went so far as to state, "We spent 10 days at the Polynesian[,] and it's the only coffee I enjoyed (and really loved)" (per Reddit).
This particular coffee comes in a French press (not a pour-over), ready to pour out a piping hot cup on demand. The French press method of brewing allows the coarsely ground beans to fully immerse in the water, releasing a vast array of subtle tasting notes. Not only does the brewing method provide an aromatic cup, but the beans themselves set it apart from other coffee blends. Kona beans are unique for numerous reasons, which is part of what makes the Kona bean expensive and what makes it the perfect choice for a decadent cup of coffee.
What makes Kona coffee special
One of the things that makes Kona so delicious is that the environment in which the beans are grown produces a very specific taste. More precisely, it's grown in the Kona Coffee Belt. In this area of Hawaii, the climate is nearly perfect for coffee, with stable temperatures and rainfall that result in an exceptionally well-developed bean. Additionally, most Kona coffee is hand-harvested, adding another layer of inspection to produce the absolute best — especially at Disney World.
When you order the Kona Press Pot, you'll experience this luxurious brew with rich flavors that are often described as hints of brown sugar, honey, and fruit. All of these notes come together, boasting low acidity and a smooth taste, for an incredibly delicious cup. While you're at it, pair the Kona Press Pot with an entree of Tonga Toast. This banana-stuffed French toast is coated with cinnamon sugar, which complements the lush honey notes in the warm Hawaiian coffee. For a nutty treat, try the Macadamia Nut Pancakes at the cafe, featuring rich macadamias and a tropical pineapple sauce, which pairs perfectly with the fruit notes in the Kona coffee, making for a true delight.