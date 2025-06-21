The Fast Food Chain That Serves Fried Chicken In A Waffle Cone Is Only In 15 US States

Chicken and waffles make for a perfect savory-sweet combination that is uniquely American. Waffles were originally served by Dutch settlers in Pennsylvania with pulled chicken and gravy on top. Then, around 1938, chicken and waffles got a soul food twist when Wells Supper Club in Harlem was figuring out what to serve its jazz musician customers on late nights. As Wells became the food spot for artists to visit after their shows, it would often be too late for a traditional dinner but too early for breakfast — thus, the dish we know as chicken and waffles was born.

Nowadays, chicken and waffles are so commonplace in the U.S. that people are using frozen waffles to make chicken breakfast sandwiches at home. Chick'nCone has mostly positive reviews, with many people loving how the subtle sweetness of the fresh waffle complements the spiciness of the sauce. There is also a lot of praise for how convenient it is to eat the signature Chick'nCone meal without a fork. The only downside, according to one Yelp review, is that you have to "eat it fast or else the cone will get soft!"