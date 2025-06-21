The Temperature Mistake You're Making When Grilling Meat

When using a piping hot grill, it's natural to think that there's enough radiant heat to properly warm a steak through while it's outside achieves a perfect sear. However, Nicole Johnson, the owner, photographer, and recipe developer at Or Whatever You Do, explained that it might be time to rethink this idea.

"Meat that goes straight from the fridge to the grill cooks unevenly," Johnson told Food Republic. "The outside sears fast while the inside stays cold, so by the time the middle is safe to eat, the outside's overcooked." Cooking steak from cold is never a great idea, even if you like your beef extra rare, but it's an even worse one when you cook pork or chicken. A crucial mistake everyone makes with chicken is cooking it right out of the fridge — unlike red meat, chicken must reach a safe temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, and pork has to hit at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit to be edible.

"Letting meat sit at room temp for 20 to 60 minutes (depending on the cut) helps it cook more evenly, keeps moisture locked in, and improves texture," Johnson continued. "Skipping that step can lead to dry edges, undercooked centers, or meat that seizes up and toughens." This is a bit of a balancing act as you only want to leave meat out for the bare minimum time it needs to avoid developing bacteria.