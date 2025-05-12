The Best Way To Organize Your Nespresso Pods Without Taking Up Counter Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have taken the leap and invested in a Nespresso machine (Black Friday deals can help), good for you, and good for your mornings — or afternoons, or evenings, if living dangerously is your thing. After learning how to use it and how to keep it clean — you'll want to follow two key steps — you might find that you put your Nespresso machine to good use — especially if you use an Aeroccino, one of the smart gadgets we recommend – but it does have a tendency to take up a lot of countertop real estate, and then there are the pods. The pods are essential to the machine, so you don't want them stashed too far away, but they either require a bulky carousel or you have to clear out an entire drawer just to store them. Right? Actually, if this is your dilemma, it's time to adhere to a new tool: an adhesive pod holder.

Adhesive pod holders, like this one from MATT SAGA, take advantage of unused vertical space near your Nespresso machine. They come in a variety of styles where the pods slide in via their rimmed top; to install the pod holders, you just press the sticky side against the blank wall, under-cupboard, or even backsplash, and voilà — you have a very handy, no-counter-space-needed solution to your pod problem.