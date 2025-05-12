The Best Way To Organize Your Nespresso Pods Without Taking Up Counter Space
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you have taken the leap and invested in a Nespresso machine (Black Friday deals can help), good for you, and good for your mornings — or afternoons, or evenings, if living dangerously is your thing. After learning how to use it and how to keep it clean — you'll want to follow two key steps — you might find that you put your Nespresso machine to good use — especially if you use an Aeroccino, one of the smart gadgets we recommend – but it does have a tendency to take up a lot of countertop real estate, and then there are the pods. The pods are essential to the machine, so you don't want them stashed too far away, but they either require a bulky carousel or you have to clear out an entire drawer just to store them. Right? Actually, if this is your dilemma, it's time to adhere to a new tool: an adhesive pod holder.
Adhesive pod holders, like this one from MATT SAGA, take advantage of unused vertical space near your Nespresso machine. They come in a variety of styles where the pods slide in via their rimmed top; to install the pod holders, you just press the sticky side against the blank wall, under-cupboard, or even backsplash, and voilà — you have a very handy, no-counter-space-needed solution to your pod problem.
More pod storage ideas that won't clog your counter
If you're a renter, or a homeowner who likes to frequently move things around, including your coffee nook, and you don't necessarily trust that the adhesive from the wall- or cupboard-mounted pod holder will remove cleanly, no worries. There are other options that will keep the pods from taking up any more room on your counter, but will also keep them close at hand. One idea is to get what is essentially a platform for your Nespresso machine, like this one from Deco Brothers, but it comes with a drawer underneath for keeping the pods. It takes up hardly more room than the machine itself, again utilizing vertical space.
Still, if the thought of keeping one more thing on your counter has you wincing, and you don't want to chance the stickers of a wall-mounted pod holder, you could try an under-shelf basket. These come with two L-shaped wires that let you slip the basket onto any shelf, and they're non-permanent, super-handy, and come in a variety of wire types, like thin mesh or more open grids. They'll keep your pods off the counter while also providing a movable solution.