How To Slice Bell Peppers For Even And Flavorful Grilling

If you're only using your grill to cook skirt steak and other meats, you're not living to your fullest potential. Many veggies can stand up to the char of your grill, and bell peppers are an absolute delight when prepared over hot grates. But before you bust out your knife and start chopping, you should know how to slice them properly so that, when placed directly on the grill, they won't fall through into the fiery pits below. Food Republic spoke with Nicole Johnson, owner, photographer, and recipe developer at Or Whatever You Do, about her take.

"Slice bell peppers into wide, flat panels by cutting off the top and bottom, standing the pepper upright, and slicing down one side to open it up," she instructed. After that, she recommends running your knife along the inside — holding the blade slightly parallel to the interior of the pepper — to remove the ribs and seeds, then cutting the pepper into "three or four large slabs."

"These flat pieces sit well on the grill and won't fall through the grates like thin strips will," Johnson explained. She also told us that if you're after smaller pieces for a recipe (like if you're making fajita veggies), you should grill the slabs first and cut them down afterward, so they're easier to handle once they're softened and charred.