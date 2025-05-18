11 Rules You Have To Follow When Grilling Fajita Veggies, According To A Chef

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are starting to think about grilling weather, no doubt the temperature outside is reaching a comfortable level for such delicious outdoor activities. No matter what you are making this spring, veggies would make a most delicious side. If you are already planning on firing up the grill, do not use another pan inside; instead, use your grill to make some delicious fajita veggies. Sure, they are great with tortillas and toppings, but there is much more you can do with these veggies.

We reached out to Chef Billy Parisi to get his expert insight into the very best rules to follow when grilling up fajita veggies at home. Using grilled fajita veggies in Parisi's steak fajitas is the perfect way to practice these rules. We recommend trying flank or skirt steak if you are looking for the best cut of steak for fajitas. It might seem like a simple process, but there is more that goes into grilling these veggies than you may imagine. So, if the first few times do not yield a most perfect result, keep trying. You will get the hang of it in no time with Parisi's advice.