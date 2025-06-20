The Jarred Peanut Butter Brand You Should Never Skip At The Grocery Store

Since MaraNatha's inception in 1982, the company has been focused on making good food in an environmentally sustainable way. MaraNatha were pioneers of the natural organic food movement before it became widely popular, producing high-quality almond and peanut butters. Today, MaraNatha has almost 20 different kinds of almond and peanut butters, including creamy, crunchy, salted, and even vanilla-flavored varieties.

As Food Republic found in our taste test, fewer preservatives or chemicals don't necessarily translate to better taste in all cases. Surprisingly, some of the "natural" options on our taste test, like our number eight pick, GOOD GOOD creamy peanut butter, would have to be stirred constantly because the oil would separate from the spread. What remained was an extremely stiff, inedible substance that we deducted points from — because who wants to do all that work for a sub-par PB&J?

Number three on our list is Teddie All-Natural peanut butter, and while it tasted great, the jar we ranked was its "super chunky" variety, which was no comparison to the creaminess of our number one pick, MaraNatha. We placed the Earth Balance creamy peanut flaxseed spread at number two, which had great taste and was easier to spread than other natural peanut butters on our list, but its texture was much thicker and stickier than others. Looks like more companies should be adopting MaraNatha's double grind system in order to compete with our top pick.