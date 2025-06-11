Five Guys Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Milkshake (But Only For The Summer)

Attention, dessert lovers and coffee aficionados! Five Guys, known for its iconic burger patties that sell for a pretty penny, has heard the people and is bringing back its coffee mix-in as one of its options for filling up its unforgettable fast food milkshakes this summer. The mix-in, according to a press release shared with Food Republic, will feature a new and improved recipe (now formulated as a "premium coffee syrup") and will be available through September 30 in locations that offer milkshakes — so fans in North America have three long, hot months to get their cool order in.

Five Guys has apparently brought back this fan-favorite mix-in in response to the ongoing popularity of coffee culture, with CEO Jerry Murrell sharing in the press release that it "embodies personalization and individuality." He went on to reflect that Five Guys believes how you create your milkshake "should reflect your personal tastes." Other mix-ins that pair well with the coffee flavor include chocolate and salted caramel — or you could even get your breakfast fix in a cup by taking inspiration from unconventional ice cream sundae toppings and adding some of the chain's bacon.