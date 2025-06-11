Five Guys Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Milkshake (But Only For The Summer)
Attention, dessert lovers and coffee aficionados! Five Guys, known for its iconic burger patties that sell for a pretty penny, has heard the people and is bringing back its coffee mix-in as one of its options for filling up its unforgettable fast food milkshakes this summer. The mix-in, according to a press release shared with Food Republic, will feature a new and improved recipe (now formulated as a "premium coffee syrup") and will be available through September 30 in locations that offer milkshakes — so fans in North America have three long, hot months to get their cool order in.
Five Guys has apparently brought back this fan-favorite mix-in in response to the ongoing popularity of coffee culture, with CEO Jerry Murrell sharing in the press release that it "embodies personalization and individuality." He went on to reflect that Five Guys believes how you create your milkshake "should reflect your personal tastes." Other mix-ins that pair well with the coffee flavor include chocolate and salted caramel — or you could even get your breakfast fix in a cup by taking inspiration from unconventional ice cream sundae toppings and adding some of the chain's bacon.
What happened to the coffee mix-in previously?
Five Guys broke many customers' hearts when it gradually phased out the coffee mix-in from its stores, with some Redditors mourning its loss in 2021. One theory for why the chain did away with the popular flavor, shared by a Redditor, is that "the time and effort it takes to brew coffee" was potentially slowing down productivity behind the scenes. That would certainly make sense, since in the press release shared with Food Republic, the company made a point of highlighting how the new formulation allows for a "streamlined preparation process."
However, fans voiced concerns on a different Reddit thread about the new iteration of the rebooted mix-in, with one commenter saying they were worried it won't be the same, since Five Guys has switched from actual coffee and crystals to the syrup. "Coffee Oreo used to be my favorite ... Trying not to get my hopes up so I'm not disappointed," the Redditor wrote.