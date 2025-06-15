12 Red Flags That Will Have You Running From An Italian Restaurant

There is nothing better than a genuine Italian dining experience. Perfectly cooked pasta, artfully crafted sauces, and wine that's been hand-selected for your meal can make for the perfect night out. You want to be treated to a beautifully curated experience, which includes knowledgeable and friendly service staff to match. But if you've put in the effort to plan a nice meal, you want the spot to deliver — and not every restaurant that calls itself "authentic Italian" is the real deal.

There are imposters out there, duping you with overpriced food, cheap or frozen ingredients, and a menu that's been the same since the place opened its doors. These places cut corners in both ambiance and quality, posing as a "real" Italian spot. There are lots of things to look out for when seeking a true Italian dining experience. And there are some red flags that just might have you running from one.