What's The Benefit Of Having A Water Spout Over Your Stove?

Have you ever spotted a water spout over someone's stove and wondered what that was about? Commonly known as a pot filler, these faucets deliver running water right where a cook needs it most. Not only do pot fillers add visual appeal to a space, but they're also super convenient, especially for those who find themselves boiling water often.

While a pot filler may not be one of the cheap ways to update your kitchen (after all, they can run you up to $3,000), the value that it can bring to your kitchen's functionality is unmatched. For instance, having one right over your stove makes filling your pot with water much easier, especially given that the perfect water ratio for boiling pasta is about 4 to 6 quarts per pound of pasta. Since you need so much H2O, walking from the sink to the stove can get heavy fast. Anyone who regularly cans goods at home knows just how heavy those pots can get during the boiling process.

Additionally, it makes clean up easier since you can simply fill your pot and let it soak right there on the stove. This gives you more space in your sink to clean any smaller items like plates and cooking utensils. We also love that it allows you to fill more than one pot at a time, which is especially helpful when you're cooking a lot of food simultaneously.