The Water Ratio You Should Know When Cooking Pasta

Pasta is a deceptively simple dish that seems easy to make in theory, until you find yourself questioning everything from the cook time to the amount of water you should add to your pot. If your pot is consistently boiling over, it's obvious that you added too much water, but too little can also result in underdone noodles that are not cooked evenly. To find out the correct ratio once and for all, Food Republic turned to Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr. for answers.

The owner and chef of Jasper's Restaurant and host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio shared his rule of thumb for determining how much water you really need, and contrary to popular belief, you don't have to break out your most gigantic pot every time you want to boil pasta. "A good rule of thumb is to use at least 4 to 6 quarts of water to boil a pound of pasta," he says. A pound of noodles typically serves between four and six people, so those cooking for just one or two can divide this ratio in half (or smaller). There should always be enough water in your pot to completely cover the noodles while they cook, but with a bit of room above to ensure the pot doesn't overflow.