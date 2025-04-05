From Fridge To Freezer, Here's The Best Way To Store Rotisserie Chicken For Juicy, Tasty Meals

Whether you pick it up from the store or make it at home on the grill, rotisserie chicken lasts about four days in the fridge and about six months in the freezer. But it can start to go bad — or deteriorate in flavor and quality — sooner than that if not stored properly. Food Republic spoke to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, and got his take on the best way to keep rotisserie chicken after you've eaten it initially.

"Storage matters," Littley said. For the refrigerator, he advised "breaking [the chicken] down into pieces ... and storing everything in an airtight container. You can leave the skin on, but know it won't stay crispy once it's in the fridge, so reheating strategy is key later on.”

Freezing requires a bit more prep, though. "If you're freezing it, wrap the pieces tightly in plastic wrap," he advised, "then pop them into a freezer bag or container. You want to keep out as much air as possible to prevent freezer burn." Be sure to also label it with the date you froze it — that way you always know how long you have until, quality-wise, it's better off in the garbage than on your plate.