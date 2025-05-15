Are Deli Containers Microwave Safe?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many reasons why deli containers are great to keep on hand in your kitchen, especially if you want to store food like a chef. These food holders are typically inexpensive, they can withstand freezing temperatures, and are extremely useful when meal prepping. Deli containers are also ideal for storing leftovers — however, there is the question of whether or not they are microwave-safe. These plastic vessels are able to withstand the heat of microwaves, as long as the manufacturer indicates that they can, but you might not want to warm up your leftovers in them anyway.

While your deli container likely won't melt or catch fire during the reheating process, it's still safer to avoid a trip to the microwave. This is because when plastic is heated up, it can release toxic chemicals into your food, namely microplastics and nanoplastics. Ingest too much of these toxins and you could find yourself at risk for neurological conditions or some cancers (among other hazards), and the potential risks and side effects are even higher amongst vulnerable groups such as small children and pregnant people. With this knowledge, we can conclude that microwave-safe plastic is more myth than reality. Deli containers are great for cold storage, but not the ideal vessels in which you want to microwave your food.