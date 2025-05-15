Are Deli Containers Microwave Safe?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are many reasons why deli containers are great to keep on hand in your kitchen, especially if you want to store food like a chef. These food holders are typically inexpensive, they can withstand freezing temperatures, and are extremely useful when meal prepping. Deli containers are also ideal for storing leftovers — however, there is the question of whether or not they are microwave-safe. These plastic vessels are able to withstand the heat of microwaves, as long as the manufacturer indicates that they can, but you might not want to warm up your leftovers in them anyway.
While your deli container likely won't melt or catch fire during the reheating process, it's still safer to avoid a trip to the microwave. This is because when plastic is heated up, it can release toxic chemicals into your food, namely microplastics and nanoplastics. Ingest too much of these toxins and you could find yourself at risk for neurological conditions or some cancers (among other hazards), and the potential risks and side effects are even higher amongst vulnerable groups such as small children and pregnant people. With this knowledge, we can conclude that microwave-safe plastic is more myth than reality. Deli containers are great for cold storage, but not the ideal vessels in which you want to microwave your food.
What can you microwave your leftovers in?
Just because something is technically marked "microwave-safe," like deli containers, it doesn't mean you should be using it to reheat your food — but that does beg the question, what should you use? Well, you can obviously just pour your leftovers into a microwave-safe bowl or plate. This type of dishware is typically made from ceramic materials, like stoneware or porcelain, both of which can hold up to the heat of the microwave, and not release any toxins while they're in there. Just beware of making a mess — this is where microwave splatter covers, like this one by JYYHSF, come in handy.
But there's another microwave-safe material that is perfect for reheating leftovers: glass. It's true, glass food storage containers, like this set from Amazon Basics, are bulkier and heavier than plastic deli containers, but they don't leach chemicals when heated up, and some are even oven-safe. With airtight lids, they are ideal for storing food, and you don't have to dirty another dish when you want to microwave your food. This alternative storage method is also great because it is non-porous, so tastes and scents won't transfer in or out, and you can put spaghetti sauce or your leftover chicken tikka masala in them without worrying about staining. Finally, whereas deli containers are considered expendable because they're so inexpensive, a good set of glass food storage containers should last you years.