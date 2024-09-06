Ever Wonder Why Chefs Opt For Towels As Opposed To Oven Mitts?

From "The Bear" to your favorite local restaurant, you may wonder why chefs opt to use towels instead of oven mitts when working in the kitchen. Towels overtake oven mitts in three key areas vital to keeping a chef's operations running like clockwork: cleanliness, disposability, and dexterity.

The first two elements play off of each other. Towels are cleaner than oven mitts because they are both easier to clean and easier to swap out. Unlike some oven mitts, towels don't require any special washer or dryer setting to retain their shape and functionality — just toss it in the washer on whatever setting you prefer. And because towels are so much cheaper and easier to buy and store in bulk, all a chef has to do is select another one from the stack and continue cooking.

Unlike oven mitts, towels protect a chef's hand from heat while still allowing them to get a solid grip on things pulled right out of the oven or to grip a hot pan handle on the stove. Opting for towels over oven mitts offers a ratio of dexterity to heat protection that a chef can adjust on the fly, saving them time and giving them a tailored level of heat protection.