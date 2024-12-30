The Unexpected Way Flour Can Revolutionize Homemade Frosting

If you're ready for something different to spread on top of cakes and bakes and want your frosting to stand out, it's time to try adding flour — not to your cake but to your icing. Flour frosting goes by a few names including milk frosting, boiled milk frosting, cooked flour frosting, or roux frosting, but ermine frosting is how it is likely to show up in a recipe. Ermine frosting is similar to buttercream with a distinctly silkier texture (hence the reference in the name) and easier than something that features egg whites, like a s'mores frosting recipe.

This egg-less mixture is a go-to for lovers of rich-tasting, simple-to-prepare frosting at home. Ermine frosting is made by combining flour, milk, sugar, and butter. For bakers familiar with the process of American buttercream (or quick buttercream frosting) or even the European versions (Italian, French, and Swiss, which are not the same), ermine buttercream is drastically less sweet. Why? Because you're using flour to add bulk things up, rather than just sugar, without sacrificing that perfectly silky mouthfeel.

The magic really is in the versatility of this frosting, which pairs perfectly with a range of cakes — from light and airy Chantilly cakes to a rich chocolate cake with a matcha dusting. Of course, vanilla is a classic complementary flavor when it comes to frosting, but there are a few other ways that ermine is traditionally used. Prior to cream cheese varieties, ermine was the original frosting choice for red velvet cake and its 19th-century precursor, mahogany cake.