Cracked A Double-Yolk Egg? What You Need To Know Before Baking With It

When a recipe calls for two eggs and you've already cracked one, reach for the second, crack it in, and see two yolks, you might be wondering if there are any adjustments you need to make to the rest of your recipe, provided it's a recipe that can withstand an adaptation or two. A good rule of thumb is two yolks equals about one and a quarter eggs, according to Odette D'Aniello. If you don't want too much of a change to your bake, she recommends to "cut back just a touch on the fat elsewhere if you're nervous about balance."

For example, if you were making these Swirly Cinnamon Honey Bun Cookies, instead of an entire cup of butter, or an entire tablespoon of buttermilk (or whole milk), you might use just a little bit less than that full amount — cut back perhaps half a tablespoon of the butter, or use just under a full tablespoon of milk. If you're baking, as D'Aniello said, something less forgiving, like macarons, and you've already cracked the double-yolk egg into your mixing bowl, rather than try to shift around ingredient amounts, you can try actually going in with a clean hand and gently lifting out the extra yolk; as long as you use soft fingers, you should be able to remove it without breaking it.