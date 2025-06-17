Avoid This Rookie Mistake For Perfect Air Fryer Fried Chicken Every Time

While air fryers are a versatile and dependable cooking device for all manner of food, there are few things more satisfying than cooking up a big batch of crispy fried chicken in the air fryer. Doing so allows you to get consistent results without the mess, grease, or smoke of a typical deep fryer. THis handy kitchen gadget makes fried chicken easier than ever, but according to an expert, there's one mistake that can ruin your meal before it even gets started.

According to Erin Clarke, founder of Well Plated and author of "The Well Plated Cookbook" and "Well Plated Every Day", one of the biggest mistakes when it comes to air fryer fried chicken is trying to take your poultry from the freezer to the breading stage without any intermediate steps. "If you try to bread frozen chicken, it's difficult for the breading to stick," Clarke told Food Republic. "For example, if you dip frozen chicken into an egg wash, which is a traditional way to adhere breading, the egg wash will freeze solid before the breading can stick."

While there are certain foods that can be successfully cooked this way, such as grilling steaks from frozen, fried chicken isn't one of them. "Even if [the breading] does stick, the breading can turn soggy due to the initial moisture release from frozen meat as it cooks," Clarke warned.