Avoid This Rookie Mistake For Perfect Air Fryer Fried Chicken Every Time
While air fryers are a versatile and dependable cooking device for all manner of food, there are few things more satisfying than cooking up a big batch of crispy fried chicken in the air fryer. Doing so allows you to get consistent results without the mess, grease, or smoke of a typical deep fryer. THis handy kitchen gadget makes fried chicken easier than ever, but according to an expert, there's one mistake that can ruin your meal before it even gets started.
According to Erin Clarke, founder of Well Plated and author of "The Well Plated Cookbook" and "Well Plated Every Day", one of the biggest mistakes when it comes to air fryer fried chicken is trying to take your poultry from the freezer to the breading stage without any intermediate steps. "If you try to bread frozen chicken, it's difficult for the breading to stick," Clarke told Food Republic. "For example, if you dip frozen chicken into an egg wash, which is a traditional way to adhere breading, the egg wash will freeze solid before the breading can stick."
While there are certain foods that can be successfully cooked this way, such as grilling steaks from frozen, fried chicken isn't one of them. "Even if [the breading] does stick, the breading can turn soggy due to the initial moisture release from frozen meat as it cooks," Clarke warned.
Nailing the prep steps
When it comes to making the best possible air fryer fried chicken, Erin Clarke shared the necessary steps. "To create a proper crispy crust, you need dry, thawed chicken and a well-adhered coating that has a chance to bond before hitting the hot air," the expert shared. Being sure to dry your meat with a thorough pat down (likely using a paper towel) is a crucial prep step for cooking chicken in the air fryer, as any surface moisture will create steam that ruins that crispy exterior you're going for.
The next step is to ensure it cooks evenly. "Pound it to an even thickness so the ends don't burn and turn rubbery before the center cooks through," Clarke said. Once it's thawed, dried, and pounded, it's time for the breading. Our expert recommended a classic three-part system of flour, egg or milk, and breadcrumbs, but also had some suggestions for how to enhance these staples. In addition to using a seasoned dredge mix, you can also swap traditional breadcrumbs for Panko breadcrumbs or crushed cornflakes to achieve that desired crunch. If you're a buttermilk purist, you can use it for air fryer fried chicken, but you'll want to treat it like a marinade — skip the egg wash, then let the breaded chicken sit before cooking, so excess moisture dries up.
Finally, it's time to cook. "... After the chicken is breaded, I air fry it at 390 [degrees Fahrenheit] for five to nine minutes, flipping it partway through. You know the chicken is done when the breadcrumbs are crisp and golden, and the chicken reaches 165 [degrees Fahrenheit]," Clarke explained.