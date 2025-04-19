Can You Use Buttermilk For Air Fryer Fried Chicken? What To Know Before You Dip & Fry

Buttermilk is essential for fried chicken, but that may not necessarily apply when you cook your poultry in an air fryer. Sarah Hill, food photographer, recipe developer, and Master of Public Health, spoke with Food Republic about her thoughts on this classic ingredient cooked in a modern way. In her mind, there's still room for buttermilk, but you may want to change up its role.

"Buttermilk is a great tenderizer, but in an air fryer setting, it needs a little help to deliver that golden crisp," Hill told us. "Since there's no deep-fry oil, I recommend patting the chicken dry after marinating/brining." When you deep-fry chicken, buttermilk acts as a delicious glue that adheres breading to meat. However, since you're air-frying, the main role of buttermilk is to marinate the meat. This is a classic technique, and the main reason why Ina Garten's fried chicken takes 11 hours to make. Buttermilk weakens collagen, making meat tender, and infuses it with its flavorful moisture, imparting a slight tang to your poultry's juices.

Buttermilk marinades are a great place to start, but never neglect the best part of fried chicken: the breading. "Dredge the chicken in seasoned flour and breadcrumbs, then spray lightly with oil before air frying to help crisp up the coating," Hill advised. While this combo all but guarantees some top-notch, easy-to-make home cooking, you'll still need to adjust for the quirks and advantages of air frying to make sure your meal is perfect.