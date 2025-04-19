Can You Use Buttermilk For Air Fryer Fried Chicken? What To Know Before You Dip & Fry
Buttermilk is essential for fried chicken, but that may not necessarily apply when you cook your poultry in an air fryer. Sarah Hill, food photographer, recipe developer, and Master of Public Health, spoke with Food Republic about her thoughts on this classic ingredient cooked in a modern way. In her mind, there's still room for buttermilk, but you may want to change up its role.
"Buttermilk is a great tenderizer, but in an air fryer setting, it needs a little help to deliver that golden crisp," Hill told us. "Since there's no deep-fry oil, I recommend patting the chicken dry after marinating/brining." When you deep-fry chicken, buttermilk acts as a delicious glue that adheres breading to meat. However, since you're air-frying, the main role of buttermilk is to marinate the meat. This is a classic technique, and the main reason why Ina Garten's fried chicken takes 11 hours to make. Buttermilk weakens collagen, making meat tender, and infuses it with its flavorful moisture, imparting a slight tang to your poultry's juices.
Buttermilk marinades are a great place to start, but never neglect the best part of fried chicken: the breading. "Dredge the chicken in seasoned flour and breadcrumbs, then spray lightly with oil before air frying to help crisp up the coating," Hill advised. While this combo all but guarantees some top-notch, easy-to-make home cooking, you'll still need to adjust for the quirks and advantages of air frying to make sure your meal is perfect.
How to make buttermilk-marinated fried chicken in an air fryer
Since you'll only be using buttermilk as a marinade, you might need to adjust your existing deep-fried chicken recipe. Specifically, your battering or dredging methods should be much drier, so abstain from any buttermilk baths or egg washes you might be used to. Don't worry though, Sarah Hill has plenty of tips for getting the same high-quality coating you love.
"Let the chicken rest after breading so the coating sticks," the expert advised. "I love a flour and panko combo for crispiness." Flour ensures an even coating across the whole chicken, while panko already has some natural crispiness that only gets better when exposed to dry heat cooking methods. When deep-frying, breading resists burning and develops a flavorful crunch from its exposure to the fat in cooking oil. To mimic this with an air fryer, you'll need to add some fat of your own.
"Spray with oil and air fry at 375 [degrees Fahrenheit] for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway," Hill recommended. "Also, avoid overcrowding the basket — give that air space to circulate so the coating doesn't steam." Whether you're making the crispiest air-fried chicken katsu or Hill's Nashville-style hot chicken and waffles, spraying breadcrumbs with fat gives them an even insulation from heat and a bit of hearty flavor. This step is particularly important if you want to achieve the recognizable taste and texture most people love so much in deep-fried chicken. If you want to use something other than cooking spray, try toasting the panko bread crumbs in your desired fat before breading your meat.