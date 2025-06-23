Does Ketchup Really Belong On Burgers? Some Chefs Don't Think So
When it comes to condiments, everyone has their opinions. At the end of the day, what you choose to enjoy your burger with is your business — but it may be worth understanding why some chefs push back so hard on ketchup in particular. That's why we spoke with Dagan Lynn, executive chef of Beef. It's What's for Dinner, to gain a professional's perspective on this controversial condiment.
"Some chefs don't like ketchup on burgers because they think it overwhelms the burger and takes away from the rich flavor of the beef patty," Lynn says, adding that, much like the extra ingredients you should never add to burger meat, ketchup — even when used sparingly as a condiment — can unintentionally overshadow the quality and savoriness of your beef blend with its sweetness. Even easy-to-cook frozen patties should have plenty of meaty subtleness to appreciate, and ketchup simply makes that hard to do.
Tradition also plays a role. "Some chefs say ketchup didn't pop up as a topping until more recently and argue that it's best to stick to the standard ingredients and condiments," Lynn explains. Onion, mustard, mayonnaise, and mushrooms all balance the heavier notes of beef fat to elevate, rather than overshadow, your patty. However, when you seek that balance, there's always ample room to incorporate tradition and innovation.
Ketchup alternatives for burgers
Whether you're aiming for a perfectly crusted smash burger or a traditional thick-patty blend using Gordon Ramsay's trio of ground meats, maintaining a ratio of 80% meat to 20% fat opens up your condiment options. Too little fat, and your burger requires ample amounts of fat-rich condiments like mayonnaise. Too much, and even just a dollop of secret sauce with oil, butter, or other cooking fat may make it taste greasy and heavy.
If you're looking for something tangy, it's hard to go wrong with a classic Sriracha mayo. Balancing fat, heat, and acid, it's a great overall choice that pairs well with a swathe of toppings. If you insist on having ketchup on your burger, consider a simple sauce that's Utah's treasure — fry sauce. An easy-to-make blend of ketchup and mayonnaise, the extra fat from the mayo helps cut down on the sweetness and tang of the tomatoes, so it won't overwhelm your patty.
If you love tomato flavor on your burger but want to leave room for other condiments, you can always enhance your burger patties with tomato paste instead. Since a little bit goes a long way, you won't have to add much for some tangy umami flavor. Plus, cooking the tomato paste helps subdue some of its stronger notes, reducing the chance it'll hijack your patty's flavor profile. While some chefs think ketchup belongs nowhere near a burger, there are plenty of creative ways to incorporate the same flavor notes without compromising your patties.