Does Ketchup Really Belong On Burgers? Some Chefs Don't Think So

When it comes to condiments, everyone has their opinions. At the end of the day, what you choose to enjoy your burger with is your business — but it may be worth understanding why some chefs push back so hard on ketchup in particular. That's why we spoke with Dagan Lynn, executive chef of Beef. It's What's for Dinner, to gain a professional's perspective on this controversial condiment.

"Some chefs don't like ketchup on burgers because they think it overwhelms the burger and takes away from the rich flavor of the beef patty," Lynn says, adding that, much like the extra ingredients you should never add to burger meat, ketchup — even when used sparingly as a condiment — can unintentionally overshadow the quality and savoriness of your beef blend with its sweetness. Even easy-to-cook frozen patties should have plenty of meaty subtleness to appreciate, and ketchup simply makes that hard to do.

Tradition also plays a role. "Some chefs say ketchup didn't pop up as a topping until more recently and argue that it's best to stick to the standard ingredients and condiments," Lynn explains. Onion, mustard, mayonnaise, and mushrooms all balance the heavier notes of beef fat to elevate, rather than overshadow, your patty. However, when you seek that balance, there's always ample room to incorporate tradition and innovation.