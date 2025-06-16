Here's The Absolute Best Way To Reheat Chicken Pot Pie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you made it at home or ordered it from one of the best (or worst) chain restaurants that serve chicken pot pie, this flaky dish is comfort food personified. By virtue of the way it's traditionally made, it can satisfy a crowd — but if you don't have a ton of mouths to feed, that means you're going to end up with leftovers. And the worst thing in your entire world (likely) will be eating sad, soggy microwaved chicken pot pie for the next few days. Is there a better way to reheat it? Of course there is.

Food Republic consulted Erin Clarke, founder of Well Plated and author of "The Well Plated Cookbook" and "Well Plated Every Day." Clarke told us, "The oven gives you the best of both worlds: a crisp, golden crust and a creamy interior that heats evenly."

She continued by giving us some specifics on reheating your chicken pot pie in the oven, telling us to try 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes when rejuvenating just a slice. You'll also want to be sure to put the single piece in a smaller, tall-sided oven-safe dish (we like these mini au gratin dishes from Heartland Home). If you're going to be reheating all of the leftovers, Clarke recommended "30 to 35 minutes" for the entire pie plate.