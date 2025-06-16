Here's The Absolute Best Way To Reheat Chicken Pot Pie
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you made it at home or ordered it from one of the best (or worst) chain restaurants that serve chicken pot pie, this flaky dish is comfort food personified. By virtue of the way it's traditionally made, it can satisfy a crowd — but if you don't have a ton of mouths to feed, that means you're going to end up with leftovers. And the worst thing in your entire world (likely) will be eating sad, soggy microwaved chicken pot pie for the next few days. Is there a better way to reheat it? Of course there is.
Food Republic consulted Erin Clarke, founder of Well Plated and author of "The Well Plated Cookbook" and "Well Plated Every Day." Clarke told us, "The oven gives you the best of both worlds: a crisp, golden crust and a creamy interior that heats evenly."
She continued by giving us some specifics on reheating your chicken pot pie in the oven, telling us to try 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes when rejuvenating just a slice. You'll also want to be sure to put the single piece in a smaller, tall-sided oven-safe dish (we like these mini au gratin dishes from Heartland Home). If you're going to be reheating all of the leftovers, Clarke recommended "30 to 35 minutes" for the entire pie plate.
How to get flaky pot pie the second time around
Most people's concern when reheating a pot pie in the oven is that the top ends up getting burned (this is an especially important worry if you've used store-bought or classic butter croissants as the topping for easy pot pies with extra texture). Luckily, Erin Clarke had a suggestion for avoiding that charred fate: "Foil is your bestie here," she said. "I recommend tenting the pie loosely with foil to keep the top from getting too dark." Then she suggested uncovering it for the last few minutes to get the crust back to its prior crispness.
Clarke also advised against putting the pie into the oven straight from the refrigerator. "I also recommend letting the pot pie come to room temperature prior to putting it in the oven," she said. This way, she explained, the center will heat more quickly, reducing the risk of overbrowning the crust. You just want to be sure you don't leave the pot pie out of the fridge for longer than two hours, or you'll risk bacterial growth. A good half hour to an hour should do the trick, depending on the size of your pot pie.