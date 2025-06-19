What Did The Founding Fathers Eat On 4th Of July?
Though barbecue is traditionally eaten during 4th of July celebrations, the tastes of Americans almost 250 years ago were quite different. The Founding Fathers, for example, had particularly different tastes that may have encompassed everything from heavy amounts of booze to expensive oysters. And on July 4, 1776, they had much to celebrate — though the spread likely looked a bit odd compared to today's tablescapes.
As many of the Founding Fathers resided near the Delaware and Potomac rivers, and "farm to table" was the norm at the time, seafood was a common protein. However, it didn't look like the Maryland crab cakes or Maine lobster rolls of today. Rather, the Founding Fathers consumed crab, oyster, shad (a favorite of George Washington's), and turtle soup in great abundance, though the turtles were most likely harvested from bodies of freshwater. John Adams, in particular, is rumored to have dined on salmon and turtle soup with his wife, Abigail, on July 4, 1776, topping off the meal with her famous Apple Pan Dowdy, a sort of hybrid of a cobbler and sopapilla (via Food Literacy Center).
Peas, boiled new potatoes, and other locally available produce were common side dishes, but cornmeal hoecakes were undoubtedly at many Founding Fathers' tables. However, the men from further South, like James Madison, were said to enjoy traditional Southern staples like a dish of pork, rice, and peas called Hoppin' John, while Benjamin Franklin's love of all things turkey is well documented. Of course, no 4th of July celebration even centuries ago would be complete without ample alcohol and some sweet tooth cravings.
The sweet treats and boozy beverages enjoyed by the Founding Fathers
From booze to ice cream, the Founding Fathers never found themselves short on ways to rock a buzz while celebrating, both before, after, and likely on Independence Day. These treats were staples at most of their meetings, dinners, and general gatherings — and each statesman had their own tastes.
John Adams' preferred morning booze was hard cider, while George Washington was a great lover of all kinds of beer. Thomas Jefferson's famously French palate steered him towards champagne, though he also loved a tipple of Portuguese Madeira. Alexander Hamilton, however, was said to be a bit of a lightweight for the time period, and regularly promoted the benefits of limited alcohol consumption. Still, the news must not have reached Washington before one of his most famous outings, where he was reported to have ordered over 100 bottles of wine and seven bowls of spiked punch, per Smithsonian Magazine.
Though Jefferson brought many foods to America from France, perhaps his most notable achievement was making ice cream a desirable treat in the U.S. Considered an upper-class delicacy at the time, many Founding Fathers, including James Madison and Hamilton, grew to love this dessert. The frozen treat wasn't the only sweet enjoyed by Founding Fathers; historical record shows that Washington had a weakness for his wife Martha's "Great Cake," a type of spiced cake packed with fruits, nuts, and, yes, even more booze — maybe some things haven't changed all that much since 1776.