What Did The Founding Fathers Eat On 4th Of July?

Though barbecue is traditionally eaten during 4th of July celebrations, the tastes of Americans almost 250 years ago were quite different. The Founding Fathers, for example, had particularly different tastes that may have encompassed everything from heavy amounts of booze to expensive oysters. And on July 4, 1776, they had much to celebrate — though the spread likely looked a bit odd compared to today's tablescapes.

As many of the Founding Fathers resided near the Delaware and Potomac rivers, and "farm to table" was the norm at the time, seafood was a common protein. However, it didn't look like the Maryland crab cakes or Maine lobster rolls of today. Rather, the Founding Fathers consumed crab, oyster, shad (a favorite of George Washington's), and turtle soup in great abundance, though the turtles were most likely harvested from bodies of freshwater. John Adams, in particular, is rumored to have dined on salmon and turtle soup with his wife, Abigail, on July 4, 1776, topping off the meal with her famous Apple Pan Dowdy, a sort of hybrid of a cobbler and sopapilla (via Food Literacy Center).

Peas, boiled new potatoes, and other locally available produce were common side dishes, but cornmeal hoecakes were undoubtedly at many Founding Fathers' tables. However, the men from further South, like James Madison, were said to enjoy traditional Southern staples like a dish of pork, rice, and peas called Hoppin' John, while Benjamin Franklin's love of all things turkey is well documented. Of course, no 4th of July celebration even centuries ago would be complete without ample alcohol and some sweet tooth cravings.