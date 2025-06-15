Gordon Ramsay Never Skips This Step Before Cooking Steak
Cooking steak may seem simple — just sear it in a hot, oiled pan until it's done — but there are lots of sneaky mistakes to avoid when cooking steak that could turn your nice meal into a tough, overcooked disappointment. Thankfully, with a few pro tips from chef Gordon Ramsay, you can avoid common pitfalls and get that perfect, golden-brown crust every time.
In a Cooking with Gordon video for Hexclad Cookware, Ramsay emphasizes how cooking your steak from cold is a big no-no. Taking your meat out of the fridge at least 10 to 15 minutes before cooking ensures even doneness — otherwise, you'll end up with a beautifully browned crust, while the center is still cold. Just be sure to not leave your steak out for too long, or you'll risk the meat entering the USDA-defined "danger zone" – 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit — where bacteria can grow.
Ramsay also recommends seasoning your steak slightly more than you think you need to, as Ramsay notes that 30% of the seasoning is lost when searing your steak. Once the seasoning is pressed into the steak, lay your meat down into a pre-heated and oiled pan — be sure to lay it away from you to avoid getting splashed by hot oil.
What to do once your steak hits the pan
Just because your steak is in the pan doesn't mean you're in the clear yet. The next crucial step is simply to leave it alone for at least a few minutes (which is one of Bobby Flay's rules for perfect grilling as well). Flip your steak too soon, and it could stick to the pan, and you won't get a flavorful, brown crust. To deepen the flavor, follow Gordon Ramsay's lead by adding aromatics like smashed garlic cloves and fresh thyme to the pan. As the steak sizzles away, they will cook down and add savory, rich flavor, especially when mixed with butter for basting.
After you flip the steak, add a pinch more seasoning and oil and allow it to sear and cook for an additional few minutes. If you're working with a thicker cut like a ribeye, don't forget to sear the edges too by standing the steak on its side using tongs.
While you can easily tell if your steak has a good sear, what about the inside? Gordon Ramsay also has a foolproof method to check the doneness of the steak: comparing the firmness of the meat to different parts of your palm. It's a handy guide, but for food safety (and precision), a meat thermometer is important to have on hand. According to the USDA, steaks should reach at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit and rest for three minutes before serving.