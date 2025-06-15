Gordon Ramsay Never Skips This Step Before Cooking Steak

Cooking steak may seem simple — just sear it in a hot, oiled pan until it's done — but there are lots of sneaky mistakes to avoid when cooking steak that could turn your nice meal into a tough, overcooked disappointment. Thankfully, with a few pro tips from chef Gordon Ramsay, you can avoid common pitfalls and get that perfect, golden-brown crust every time.

In a Cooking with Gordon video for Hexclad Cookware, Ramsay emphasizes how cooking your steak from cold is a big no-no. Taking your meat out of the fridge at least 10 to 15 minutes before cooking ensures even doneness — otherwise, you'll end up with a beautifully browned crust, while the center is still cold. Just be sure to not leave your steak out for too long, or you'll risk the meat entering the USDA-defined "danger zone" – 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit — where bacteria can grow.

Ramsay also recommends seasoning your steak slightly more than you think you need to, as Ramsay notes that 30% of the seasoning is lost when searing your steak. Once the seasoning is pressed into the steak, lay your meat down into a pre-heated and oiled pan — be sure to lay it away from you to avoid getting splashed by hot oil.