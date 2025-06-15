Here Are All The 8 Meats In Arby's Secret Menu Sandwich

From McDonald's burger-and-nugget sandwich to In-N-Out's Flying Dutchman, there's no shortage of secret menu items in the world of fast food. Often, these hidden menus feature dishes that are merely a different combination of common ingredients, but Arby's has taken things to the next level by piling nearly every meat it offers onto one sandwich called the Meat Mountain.

As its name suggests, the sandwich is a lofty concoction. Its layers include three half-strips of bacon, two chicken tenders, and 1.5 ounces each of roast beef, angus steak, brisket, corned beef, ham, and roast turkey, as well two slices of cheese: one cheddar and one Swiss. If you're feeling like that's not quite enough protein, you can also add fish to it (when it's on Arby's menu). One TikToker who secured the sandwich explained, "They may hesitate at first when your order it, but it is a real thing."

Created in 2014, the Meat Mountain was the combined result of hungry customers and a marketing strategy going off the tracks in the best way. In an attempt to broaden consumers' view of what the sandwich spot had to offer (as many associated it with solely roast beef), it created and displayed an image of its various meats piled high. But instead of ordering just one of these options, customers asked for a sandwich built just like the picture — and for just $10, Arby's was happy to oblige. Over a decade later, the sandwich is still an option, albeit a little pricier, ranging around $20 for the sandwich alone, though exact cost may vary by location.