Here Are All The 8 Meats In Arby's Secret Menu Sandwich
From McDonald's burger-and-nugget sandwich to In-N-Out's Flying Dutchman, there's no shortage of secret menu items in the world of fast food. Often, these hidden menus feature dishes that are merely a different combination of common ingredients, but Arby's has taken things to the next level by piling nearly every meat it offers onto one sandwich called the Meat Mountain.
@eatmigos
This is the biggest and best #sandwich from any #fastfood spot anywhere. @Arbys has knows what's up #🔥 #arbys #meatmountain #food #foodreview #foodie #foodies #eat #comida #eats #eating #meat #meatlover #snacks #snack #drivethru #foodreviews #foodreviewer #CapCut
♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
As its name suggests, the sandwich is a lofty concoction. Its layers include three half-strips of bacon, two chicken tenders, and 1.5 ounces each of roast beef, angus steak, brisket, corned beef, ham, and roast turkey, as well two slices of cheese: one cheddar and one Swiss. If you're feeling like that's not quite enough protein, you can also add fish to it (when it's on Arby's menu). One TikToker who secured the sandwich explained, "They may hesitate at first when your order it, but it is a real thing."
Created in 2014, the Meat Mountain was the combined result of hungry customers and a marketing strategy going off the tracks in the best way. In an attempt to broaden consumers' view of what the sandwich spot had to offer (as many associated it with solely roast beef), it created and displayed an image of its various meats piled high. But instead of ordering just one of these options, customers asked for a sandwich built just like the picture — and for just $10, Arby's was happy to oblige. Over a decade later, the sandwich is still an option, albeit a little pricier, ranging around $20 for the sandwich alone, though exact cost may vary by location.
How best to order the Meat Mountain
Arby's secret menu sandwich, Meat Mountain, has been around long enough that plenty of people have given it a try (despite its "secret" status), and reviews range across a wide spectrum from enthusiasm to downright disgust. If you're into extreme eating challenges, or just really need a hearty sandwich, this may be the menu item for you. However, some Redditors find the sandwich to be dry since it isn't served with condiments, and others note that it needs more cheese. Some have also reported they don't enjoy the temperature of the sandwich, with some meat warmed and other cuts served cold. However, users also shared a few upgrades that might improve upon the original. First, ask for the entire sandwich to be warmed, so that the temperature is consistent and the cheese becomes melty. Then, consider ordering condiments like BBQ sauce, Horsey sauce, Arby's Sauce, or cheddar cheese sauce to add some flavor and moisture to the sandwich.
If the Meat Mountain isn't a hill you care to climb, there are still other, unadvertised options at Arby's. Even though it's not explicitly on the menu, the restaurant has all of the ingredients for a BLT or grilled cheese. And if you're more in the mood for a bowl of comfort, upgrade the chain's mac and cheese by adding bacon. You'll need to be in-person for all of these, so be sure to follow fast food etiquette by not ordering off-menu items in the drive-thru line or during busy times.