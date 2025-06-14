The Saucy KFC Menu Item That Was Discontinued Due To Shortages And Price Hikes

KFC is known for its Southern-style fried chicken and sides, but in the earliest iterations of the chain, when it was operating as a local restaurant stand in a gas station, Colonel Sanders also offered beef and pork dishes. KFC's legacy of offering different proteins and experimenting with menu items meant that nothing was too surprising, including former offerings like Country Style Ribs, which were introduced in the early '70s, when KFC had over 3,000 locations in 48 countries.

The ribs were reportedly seasoned with the original Kentucky Fried Chicken flour, placed in the chain's infamous pressure fryer, then covered with barbecue sauce and kept in a warmer so the sauce could properly saturate the crispy skin. Unfortunately, as quickly as KFC added Country Style Ribs to the menu, they were swiftly removed from all locations sometime in the early '80s.

The discontinuation of the ribs is most likely related to the 1973 pork shortage, which saw a sharp increase in the cost of pork products. After adjusting prices, the ribs reportedly became more expensive than most people were willing to pay for a fast food meal. Some also speculate that the ribs were removed because their flavor wasn't up to par, or because the messy barbecue sauce and hands-on eating style required too many wet naps — going against the fast food ideal of convenience, especially for in-car dining.