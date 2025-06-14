The Saucy KFC Menu Item That Was Discontinued Due To Shortages And Price Hikes
KFC is known for its Southern-style fried chicken and sides, but in the earliest iterations of the chain, when it was operating as a local restaurant stand in a gas station, Colonel Sanders also offered beef and pork dishes. KFC's legacy of offering different proteins and experimenting with menu items meant that nothing was too surprising, including former offerings like Country Style Ribs, which were introduced in the early '70s, when KFC had over 3,000 locations in 48 countries.
The ribs were reportedly seasoned with the original Kentucky Fried Chicken flour, placed in the chain's infamous pressure fryer, then covered with barbecue sauce and kept in a warmer so the sauce could properly saturate the crispy skin. Unfortunately, as quickly as KFC added Country Style Ribs to the menu, they were swiftly removed from all locations sometime in the early '80s.
The discontinuation of the ribs is most likely related to the 1973 pork shortage, which saw a sharp increase in the cost of pork products. After adjusting prices, the ribs reportedly became more expensive than most people were willing to pay for a fast food meal. Some also speculate that the ribs were removed because their flavor wasn't up to par, or because the messy barbecue sauce and hands-on eating style required too many wet naps — going against the fast food ideal of convenience, especially for in-car dining.
KFC has a long legacy of menu experimentation
Although a national pork shortage is an extenuating circumstance, KFC discontinuing menu items is fairly common. You can add KFC's Country Style Ribs to a long list of retired items, including the Cheetos Sandwich, roast beef, and potato wedges. At times, KFC also seems to introduce items just for media attention, like the Double Down Dog — a hot dog wrapped in a cheese-stuffed chicken breast. Unique offerings like that are part of KFC's long history of experimenting with different items and even store concepts.
According to a writer from The Takeout who visited a KFC test kitchen located in Louisville, Kentucky in 2023, KFC chefs work day and night to bring new flavors and menu ideas to the public. But unlike in the past, KFC now ensures that before releasing a limited-edition item, the ingredients can be reliably and safely stocked in all locations, that the item isn't priced too high, and that it isn't too difficult to prepare. The restaurant even develops tools to dispense sauces in exact amounts, guaranteeing consistent flavor no matter the store.
Maybe selling ribs again could be the key to increasing customer traffic, as KFC has been struggling since 2023. For now, though, it seems like the best way to enjoy some delicious saucy ribs is to fire up your own grill.
Static Media owns and operates Food Republic and The Takeout.