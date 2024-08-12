The Saucy Tip You Should Know Before Grilling Ribs

Whether you're making pork or beef ribs, nailing this beloved barbecue food is likely top of mind for any aspiring home pitmaster. While there are tons of tips out there on mastering ribs, there's one mistake that many beginners tend to make time and time again: adding their barbecue sauce too early.

Sure, slathering on your barbecue sauce at the very beginning of grilling — or even marinating your ribs in barbecue sauce — might seem like a no-brainer, but it's actually more beneficial to dose your ribs in their delicious sticky dressing in the final stages of cooking. This is because since ribs take so long to cook (usually between one and three hours, depending on the size), adding the sauce too early runs the risk of it burning.

Instead, add the barbecue sauce in the final 20 to 30 minutes of grilling. This will give it a little time to thicken up and create that signature stickiness that everybody goes crazy for. Official home pitmaster, at your service.