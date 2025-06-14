Why This Midwestern Fast Food Chain Stopped Selling Fried Chicken

Have you ever had the pleasure of sampling Culver's bone-in fried chicken dinners with two sides? If you answered yes, congratulations on being part of an exclusive culinary group. If you answered no, then we regret to inform you that it's unlikely for that to change in the foreseeable future. The Midwest fast food joint pulled the plug on its fried chicken entree in 2017 and doesn't appear to be going back anytime soon.

The meal in question was a popular one, with people raving about its freshness and quality, so you might be wondering why it was taken off the menu. The answer, according to a Reddit comment from someone who claims to be a Culver's manager, has to do with the added time that bone-in chicken takes to cook to order.

In contrast to breaded filets or chicken tenders — both of which can still be ordered — a fried chicken entree could take up to 20 minutes to cook. That's 20 minutes that can't be used to cook fries or other items, and given the limited fryer quantities at Culver's locations, the resulting logjam "caused operational nightmares" and was costing the chain business. Unfortunately for those who had grown to love the offering, that meant it was time for it to take its place in the fast food graveyard.