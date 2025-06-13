Don't Throw Away Burnt Cookies: Here's How To Repurpose Them
Everyone knows the feeling of forgetting to set a timer or check the tray of desserts you've thrown in the oven, only to pull out a whole batch of burned, crispy treats. While it's surely disappointing when you're in the mood for a gooey version, that doesn't mean they should head straight to the trash. To avoid waste and create a yummy dessert using them, Food Republic contacted expert Trina Dekett, operations and creative specialist behind BaKIT Box, for better ideas on how to repurpose the over-baked cookies.
Skip the frustration and know that even Dekett reassured that "overbaking happens to the best of us, and that's okay!" One of her favorite ways to use overbaked cookies is to "break them into pieces and stir them into ice cream!" Sprinkling the crunchy bits on top of a creamy, frozen treat is perfect because as the ice cream softens, it adds moisture back into the crumbles with every spoonful. Of course, you may want to gently scrape off the darkest bits with a microplane first.
She shared that "you can also grind your cookies and put them in a milkshake" for a caramelized flavor that you pick up in each sip. Save some larger pieces to top the milkshake for extra texture. While ice cream-based treats are undeniably delicious, she explained that ground-up cookie pieces work as the base of a crust for an insanely buttery, slightly charred flavor that complements a pie filled with stabilized whipped cream, or as the bottom of a tangy no-bake dark chocolate oreo cheesecake.
More tips on using overbaked cookies
While these ideas on how to use the cookies are stellar and delish, there are other things to keep in mind that Trina Dekett shared for balancing the sometimes bitter flavors that can come with using burned cookies. The number one suggestion to offset bitterness that Dekett recommended is "adding a ganache, hot fudge, or caramel drizzle to incorporate a bit more sweetness." There are expert tips to make an easy caramel sauce with condensed milk for a quick, luxurious rendition that can be swirled right on top of practically any dessert. Dekett noted, "To balance it out fully, I would recommend a sprinkle of sea salt, as this will tie each flavor together!" Indeed, salt provides balance while enhancing the other tastes in the dessert.
When it comes to deciding what cookie to pair with which dessert, Dekett said it best: "Baking emphasizes creativity, so don't be afraid to explore!" Overbaked chocolate chip cookies can add a brown sugar flavor with studs of chocolate chips, and peanut butter cookies impart a luxe saltiness, which goes well with chocolate ice cream. Burned sugar cookies provide a sweet, almond flavor that makes the perfect complement for fruity ice creams or vanilla-custard pies.