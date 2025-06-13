Don't Throw Away Burnt Cookies: Here's How To Repurpose Them

Everyone knows the feeling of forgetting to set a timer or check the tray of desserts you've thrown in the oven, only to pull out a whole batch of burned, crispy treats. While it's surely disappointing when you're in the mood for a gooey version, that doesn't mean they should head straight to the trash. To avoid waste and create a yummy dessert using them, Food Republic contacted expert Trina Dekett, operations and creative specialist behind BaKIT Box, for better ideas on how to repurpose the over-baked cookies.

Skip the frustration and know that even Dekett reassured that "overbaking happens to the best of us, and that's okay!" One of her favorite ways to use overbaked cookies is to "break them into pieces and stir them into ice cream!" Sprinkling the crunchy bits on top of a creamy, frozen treat is perfect because as the ice cream softens, it adds moisture back into the crumbles with every spoonful. Of course, you may want to gently scrape off the darkest bits with a microplane first.

She shared that "you can also grind your cookies and put them in a milkshake" for a caramelized flavor that you pick up in each sip. Save some larger pieces to top the milkshake for extra texture. While ice cream-based treats are undeniably delicious, she explained that ground-up cookie pieces work as the base of a crust for an insanely buttery, slightly charred flavor that complements a pie filled with stabilized whipped cream, or as the bottom of a tangy no-bake dark chocolate oreo cheesecake.