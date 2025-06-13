13 Big Mistakes You Need To Stop Making With Your Oven Roaster

Oven roasters, known sometimes as electric roasters, are a remarkable bit of 20th century technology. They were invented in 1931 by — surprisingly — NESCO, or the National Enameling and Stamping Company. It became a highly sought-after device that could substitute for wood-burning stoves. A versatile invention with great utility, the oven roaster remains a perfect way to prepare meat and vegetables by roasting, baking, braising, steaming, or slow-cooking. They're popular for their great capacity (they can usually hold 10-20 quarts), which allows you to roast big dinner items like whole turkeys. You can use oven roasters alongside your main oven if you're cooking a ton of stuff for Thanksgiving or other large gatherings.

They're also designed to heat food evenly, distributing heat around the inside walls of the unit while the food cooks. But though this long-standing kitchen marvel makes roasting many times easier than it was in days of yore, it still takes a bit of study and practice to use them to maximum effect. In fact, there are quite a few errors that new roaster users can make if they're not careful. Here are 13 mistakes to avoid as you move toward becoming an oven roaster aficionado.