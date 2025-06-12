Are Tile Kitchen Countertops Making A Comeback? Here's Why They Might Be Right For You

Are you looking to update your kitchen by going back in time? If you didn't know, the past is becoming present when it comes to kitchen aesthetics, with old-school lighting trends and even vintage appliances making a comeback. So of course we spoke to Jo Rich, designer at Raydoor Sliding Walls & Doors, to find out about even more retro staples that could be considered for a modern kitchen. And to our surprise, tiled countertops are high on the list of what we might be seeing again.

"Today's larger format porcelain and ceramic tiles can offer nearly seamless installations, eliminating the look of old 4×4 patterns," Rich explained. Not only do they look more elevated than the tiles of yesteryear, but they also offer plenty of benefits that could appeal to you, depending on your preferences and needs. For example, Rich mentioned that tile handles heat very well, making it an ideal surface for placing hot pots and pans. There are also plenty of variations to choose from when shopping for the right one for your kitchen. "The wide range of colors, textures, and patterns makes tile a budget-friendly, customizable choice, at least in my opinion," she said.