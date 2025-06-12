Are Tile Kitchen Countertops Making A Comeback? Here's Why They Might Be Right For You
Are you looking to update your kitchen by going back in time? If you didn't know, the past is becoming present when it comes to kitchen aesthetics, with old-school lighting trends and even vintage appliances making a comeback. So of course we spoke to Jo Rich, designer at Raydoor Sliding Walls & Doors, to find out about even more retro staples that could be considered for a modern kitchen. And to our surprise, tiled countertops are high on the list of what we might be seeing again.
"Today's larger format porcelain and ceramic tiles can offer nearly seamless installations, eliminating the look of old 4×4 patterns," Rich explained. Not only do they look more elevated than the tiles of yesteryear, but they also offer plenty of benefits that could appeal to you, depending on your preferences and needs. For example, Rich mentioned that tile handles heat very well, making it an ideal surface for placing hot pots and pans. There are also plenty of variations to choose from when shopping for the right one for your kitchen. "The wide range of colors, textures, and patterns makes tile a budget-friendly, customizable choice, at least in my opinion," she said.
Pros and cons of tile countertops
If you're on the fence about installing tiles for your kitchen countertops, there are some pros and cons to consider. While heat resistance is one of the top benefits, Jo Rich noted that another advantage is the ease of replacing damaged tiles as needed. You can simply pop one or two out when the time comes. Another benefit is that tiles are totally customizable, allowing you to mix and match different styles to achieve your desired look. This is especially helpful for those aiming for a one-of-a-kind, truly unique kitchen.
Something Rich said to keep in mind, however, is that "grout lines require regular sealing and cleaning to prevent discoloration." In high-use cooking areas, this can be especially labor-intensive as grease and oil tend to build up in the nooks and crannies of your workspace, which is why using tiles with white grout is considered a "dirty" design mistake to avoid for kitchen floors. Additionally, Rich said that tile can sometimes feel colder and harder than wood, although this is more a matter of personal preference. "It's a great choice for a custom, artisanal look but [it] demands more grout maintenance than quartz or butcher block," Rich said.