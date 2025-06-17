How To Cook Costco's La Terra Fina Quiche

When time is tight but hunger strikes, Costco is the holy grail of ready-made meals — whether you're grabbing a hot dog from the food court or picking up Costco's fried chicken dinner kit. For breakfast or brunch, its La Terra Fina quiches are a filling, easy option that feels a lot fancier than it is.

You'll find the La Terra Fina Quiches in the refrigerated section, sold in packs of two, typically featuring Spinach & Artichoke and Broccoli & Cheddar flavors. Flavor rotations do happen, so keep an eye out for other varieties such as Fire Roasted Veggie Medley, Classic Lorraine, or Aged Gruyère and Chèvre.

The best part is that these quiches are fully cooked and surprisingly versatile. You can serve them straight from the fridge — ideal for busy mornings or summertime spreads — or heat them up for a warm, cheesy bite. According to La Terra Fina's packaging instructions, the oven is your best bet: Simply preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and bake in its foil pan for up to 25 minutes (or until the center reaches 165 degrees). To achieve a crispy crust without turning on the oven, pop a slice (or a few) in the air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 12 minutes. The microwave works too — just heat for two minutes or until warmed through. Keep in mind, however, that you're trading a crunchy top and crust for speed with that method.