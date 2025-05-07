Bottle Bright: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cleaning water bottles is a pain. The narrow opening prevents dishwashers from washing them adequately, and if you frequently use them for anything other than water, stubborn stains build up quickly. This dilemma drove Bottle Bright founders Seth Friedman and Justin Koehneke to develop their product and eliminate the fuss around washing bottles effectively.

While harsh chemicals like bleach are effective at cleaning bottles, Friedman and Koehneke wanted to develop a safe, organic alternative with the same power but none of the danger. Made from plant- and mineral-based ingredients sourced in the U.S., a Bottle Bright tablet just needs 30 minutes to soak in a bottle of water, followed by a quick rinse, to leave it as fresh and clean as when you bought it. People saw the potential: Bottle Bright sold $110,000 worth of product in the year before its "Shark Tank" appearance and produced its formula under the labels of two other companies, despite Koehneke having a company of his own, Clean Ethics.

However, the founders wanted to see sales grow under their own brand and eventually become a household name. To do so, Friedman and Koehneke knew they needed a bit of investment and plenty of expertise. So, the Bottle Bright founders visited the Sharks, seeking $75,000 for a 15% stake in their company.