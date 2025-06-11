5 Ways To Prepare Cube Steak Without Making It Country Fried

Country fried cube steak, sometimes referred to as chicken fried steak, is a Southern classic preparation method that combines the breaded crust of fried chicken with a tender bite of beef. A classic country fried steak with gravy does normally use cube steak — but can this cut of meat be cooked and enjoyed other ways? We spoke to Johnathan Bautista, executive chef at Ember & Rye, to learn more about this particular cut of meat.

While some people may be deterred by the low cost of cube steak, this piece of top round beef is very versatile; so long as you prep it properly first. As with all the best tasting steaks, adding seasoning before cooking will bring out the most flavor. Bautista told Food Republic, "When seasoning cube steak, I prefer coarse seasonings like granulated garlic or onion instead of powders. Similarly, I recommend using a coarser grind of black pepper rather than an ultra-fine one." This style of seasonings tend to stick out more and don't get lost during the breading or cooking process, which should be done over high heat for a crispy, flavorful crust, according to our expert.

Once your steak is properly seasoned, you can choose your preferred cooking method for bringing out the most flavor. Whether it's a low and slow braise or fired over a high-heat charcoal grill, there are a handful of ways to make the most of your cube steak without deep frying it and smothering it in gravy.