5 Ways To Prepare Cube Steak Without Making It Country Fried
Country fried cube steak, sometimes referred to as chicken fried steak, is a Southern classic preparation method that combines the breaded crust of fried chicken with a tender bite of beef. A classic country fried steak with gravy does normally use cube steak — but can this cut of meat be cooked and enjoyed other ways? We spoke to Johnathan Bautista, executive chef at Ember & Rye, to learn more about this particular cut of meat.
While some people may be deterred by the low cost of cube steak, this piece of top round beef is very versatile; so long as you prep it properly first. As with all the best tasting steaks, adding seasoning before cooking will bring out the most flavor. Bautista told Food Republic, "When seasoning cube steak, I prefer coarse seasonings like granulated garlic or onion instead of powders. Similarly, I recommend using a coarser grind of black pepper rather than an ultra-fine one." This style of seasonings tend to stick out more and don't get lost during the breading or cooking process, which should be done over high heat for a crispy, flavorful crust, according to our expert.
Once your steak is properly seasoned, you can choose your preferred cooking method for bringing out the most flavor. Whether it's a low and slow braise or fired over a high-heat charcoal grill, there are a handful of ways to make the most of your cube steak without deep frying it and smothering it in gravy.
Cube steak on the grill
It's hard to go wrong with a grilled steak, and cube cut is no exception. "My favorite method is grilling it over a wood fire or coals," said Johnathan Bautista. Since cube steak is normally sold pre-tenderized, it comes together quickly on the grill. Set your charcoal grill or pellet smoker to high heat and watch as the cube steaks cook in just a few minutes.
You can even adjust the flavor profile of your cube steak by choosing dry seasonings based on the type of wood bricks you use. Just keep an eye on this thinner cut of meat, because as Bautista explained, "overcooking cube steak can lead to a tough or chewy texture."
A steak meant for marinades
A dry rub isn't the only way to season this versatile cut of steak. As Johnathan Bautista told Food Republic, "Cube steak comes from the top or bottom round, which makes it ideal for marinating." Thinner cuts of meat like cube steak absorb liquid marinades more quickly than dense sirloins, meaning more flavor in less prep time.
"I personally use a Korean bulgogi marinade — it pairs especially well with cube steak when cooked over a wood-fired grill, where the sugars in the marinade caramelize nicely," the expert shared. And this preparation method doesn't have to be complex to pack a pound of flavor — combine a three-ingredient steak marinade with high heat grilling to create your dream steak meal.
Slow and steady wins the race
Despite being a thin cut of beef, you don't always have to use high heat for a tender, unbreaded cube steak. "If you prefer your cube steak well-done, I recommend braising it or using a crock pot for a longer cook time," Johnathan Bautista recommended. "This helps break down the muscle fibers and results in a more tender steak — similar to a pot roast."
The braising liquid and crock pot ingredients also allow you to stray away from the heavy country fried taste. Instead, opt for something more earthy like a red wine-braised beef with wild mushroom steak sauce to give new life to this one-hit wonder steak cut.
Cast iron cube steak
It's worth noting that there is a good reason why cube steak is so closely associated with the classic dish that is country fried steak. However, there are ways to get a lighter finish while using an original recipe. "To keep cube steak tender and flavorful, consider pan frying after breading and battering," Johnathan Bautista discussed as an alternative to traditional country frying.
That's right, you don't have to drown the cut of steak in frying oil — instead, opt for a nice pan sear over high heat on a cast iron, combining the quickness of a roasting on the grill with the Southern breading elements of the typical recipe. You can also swap a thick flour batter for a lighter marinade to achieve that much desired light and crispy crunch.
Experiment with sauces, glazes, and signature sides
A traditional country fried cube steak is served with either creamy white gravy, while chicken fried steak is commonly topped with brown gravy and caramelized onions. While both delicious, ditching those signature sides in favor of other pairings can upgrade this cut of meat. Instead of gravy on top, Jonathan Bautista proposed favorites of his, such as "red wine or cognac demi-glace reductions with fresh thyme."
In terms of sides that best accompany cube steak, the expert shared that he likes to keep it simple. "A smooth potato purée, roasted fingerling potatoes, or even perfectly cooked short-grain rice can pair beautifully when complemented by the right sauces and gravies." It's about playing to the strengths of the dish without getting stuck on the same recipe every time.